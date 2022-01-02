JJ Macías and the new destination that Getafe found him and is not America

José Juan Macías would end up playing in the second division of Spain as he did not have minutes with Getafe.

Former striker of Chivas, Jose Juan Macías, began the year exactly as it ended in 2021, because in the game that his team, the Getafe, played before him Real Madrid, did not even appear on the bench.

Jose Juan Macías would have to look for new options to have minutes of play, because since his arrival at the Getafe He has barely been able to play 8 of the 21 games that his team has played between La Liga and Copa del Rey, and has played just 25 minutes from October to date.

Thus, the Getafe He would have already found a destination for the Mexican striker, because according to Spanish media, they could send Jose Juan Macías to teams of the Second Division of Spain, since he still has to comply with the 6 months that he has left of loans but the coach Quique Sánchez Flores he does not have it considered for the rest of the season.

When would JJ Macías return to Mexico

Although the option was given that Macias will play in the America for this semester, Macias you would not want to return to Mexico at least until your loan with the Getafe, so I would have to go back to Chivas from June of this year.

