Jocoro confirms six reinforcements for Clausura 2022

The Jocoro announced the hiring of six players for Clausura 2022. The fiery team made official the signing of Hondurans Jairo Crisanto and Nissi Sauceda, in addition to informing the arrival of Colombian Yohalín Palacios, former Chalatenango player.

As for the nationals, the novelty will be the incorporation of forward Allan Benítez, a player from the South Florida Academy. The defender Walter Guevara and the goalkeeper Abiel Aguilera will also be part of the squad.

The Jocoro will try to improve what was done in the Apertura 2021, a tournament in which he managed to get to the quarterfinals in the eighth place worst, he had to face the Alianza that dispatched him with a 4-2 aggregate.

Benitez is the son of Corinthian parents and has been educated in the United States.