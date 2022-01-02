Journalist tweets that Queen Elizabeth II should have died instead of ‘golden girl’ Betty White and closes her account after unleashed outrage

In the past, Nylah Burton had written several articles in favor of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle and criticizing the British royal family.

A US journalist deleted her Twitter account after facing an avalanche of criticism for publishing several jokes in which she suggested that Queen Elizabeth II of England United should have died in place of the American comedian Betty White, who died this Friday in 99 years.

“Betty White is dead !? Why couldn’t she be Queen Elizabeth?” Nylah Burton tweeted this Friday – who has written several articles in favor of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle and criticizing the British royal family – upon hearing the news about the death of the actress, recognized for her role in the telecomedy ‘Las chicas de oro’.

Despite the outrage caused by his message, Burton, based in the city of Chicago, shared another publication on the social network, continuing with the joke: “Why not Queen Elizabeth? The universe was wrong as an old white woman,” he collects Daily Mail.

The comments generated the rejection of numerous Internet users, who called them “vile” and “offensive”.

“Delete that, you disgusting character”, wrote commentator Piers Morgan. “For the record, he backed off when I pointed out the outrage he had said (which should have been obvious to any decent human being),” He said Dan Wooton, host of the GB News channel.

“Let’s hope Nylah Burton never gets another job in journalism. How wicked!” he claimed an user. “The most vile and offensive tweet of 2021 just slipped in,” he pointed other. “Nylah with a tweet of pure disgusting and hatred. You have to feel sorry for these people and their followers who think such tweets are acceptable,” he added.

After the strong reaction to her comments, the journalist – who has worked for media such as Vogue, Bustle, Bitch Media or Shondaland and whose articles focus on social justice, identity politics and mental health – put her Twitter account on private and finally removed it.