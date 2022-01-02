Juan Gabriel’s song that has a particular meaning in its lyrics

Juan Gabriel He is one of the few singer-songwriters who has reached many hearts around the world. Each of his songs represented something in particular from his difficult life. “Until i met you” is a song that talks about the lack of the greatest love in life. Know the real meaning from his lyrics.

“Until I met you”: A very particular song

Although many have believed that it was about one of the many frustrated loves he had Juan Gabriel, it’s not like that. The “Divo de Juárez” did not write it to his lovers or to any other romantic love.

The meaning from his lyrics it is much deeper. It is about that love that, if you don’t have it, can be deadly. It is worth remembering that, when the series “Until i met you”, It was possible to see various aspects that were unknown about the life of Juan Gabriel. Above all, a topic that was very controversial, his evening homosexuality.

In the same way, the tragic incident that led him to spend a few months in prison and also the complicated childhood he had was evidenced. Likewise, you could see everything the suffering caused by his mother when she decided to leave him in an orphanage.

For Juan Gabriel, “Until i met you”Sums up everything meant a lonely life and much more still, the cause of all sentimental misadventures that only he endured.

The meaning of the lyrics of “Until I met you”

Throughout his entire career, Juan Gabriel he dedicated many of his songs to his mother. However, one of the most revealing was “Until i met you” for his lyrics and the deep feeling he always felt whenever he was seen singing it on stage.

The lyrics it is much deeper and more painful than any fan can imagine. It should be remembered that the singer, when he was abandoned by his mother in an orphanage and went to visit him, was a real nightmare. It seemed that the woman hated him.

In fact, on some occasion, he himself confessed that when he achieved glory, he was not happy about his fortune either. He only showed him a mild joy, like the pleasure he gives someone when a stranger succeeds.

“Until i met you” reveals the catharsis that Juan Gabriel felt expelled. Nothing more and nothing less than the sad relationship that he always had with his mother. It manifests an idealized woman, victim of the misfortune of her life forged to austerity and lack.

However, one day the truth came to the life of Juan Gabriel. His mother revealed the secret she kept to him and thus he could understand that she never loved him as a mother is “supposed” to love her son.

Without a doubt, having discovered that the relationship with his mother was the most harmful thing in his life, it must have been very strong and the sample is in this song which he composed for her, after her death.

Did you imagine that the lyrics held something so deep and painful?