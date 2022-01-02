Kanye West enjoys a romantic dinner with actress Julia Fox in Miami

The ex of Kim kardashian, Kanye west, and the Italian-American actress Julia Fox they visited the restaurant Carbone in Miami Saturday night, according to reports.

The 44-year-old rapper, who now calls himself Ye, was seen enjoying a romantic dinner with actress Julia Fox in Miami.

The duo, according to TMZ He seemed to be having a good time in each other’s company as they dined together at the Carbone restaurant.

The father of four looked dapper as he bundled up in a black coat, while Fox was stunned in a sizzling blue corset and pants, as seen in photos obtained by the same outlet.

However, sources told the outlet that the quote was “nothing serious” and that Ye is simply trying to have fun amid her ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian.

The output of Kanye west with the actress comes almost a week after his brief romantic relationship with the model ended Vinetria.

Kim kardashian, who is enjoying a new romantic trip with the comedian Pete davidson, has already submitted an application to be declared legally single in the middle of her divorce proceedings with Kanye West.