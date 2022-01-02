Karol G cancels his participation in New Year’s Eve party in New York

The urban music singer Karol G reported through her social networks that some members of her work team “have faced a new situation of COVID-19”, so I know that she was forced to cancel her participation in the “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin ‘Eve”From the ABC television network.

“Yesterday we arrived with great enthusiasm in New York City to break the stage of New Year’s Rockin ‘Eve, with an incredible show that we prepared for all of you with great dedication. Unfortunately, we are in the position to cancel said participation “, explained the artist through a” story “on Instagram.

“We hope to have the opportunity in the future to live and share this experience with you … for now, I wish you all the greatest blessings, much happiness, health and life so that you continue to fulfill your dreams. Always grateful, happy new year, family! ”, She added.

Karol G has not been the only person who has had to withdraw from the New York lineup, after artists such as LL Cool J and Chloe Bailey, singer of “Have Mercy” announced their retirement days before the show.

In the case of LL Cool J, the entertainment magazine Billboard reported that the hip hop exponent had to cancel his participation after testing positive for COVID-19.

“We were prepared and I really wanted to ring the bell in 2022 in my hometown in a special way, but for now I wish you all a healthy and happy new year. The best is yet to come! ”Said the artist in written statements.

However, representatives of Chloe did not respond to the reason why the singer-songwriter withdrew from the lineup.

This year, Puerto Rico will be included for the first time in the broadcast of the special “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin ‘Eve”. Ryan seacrest, host of the event, will connect from the Big Apple to – together with the actress and singer Roselyn Sánchez from San Juan – receive 2022.

The television space will host the first countdown in Spanish of the special that celebrates its 50th anniversary.

In the case of Puerto Rico, the Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee will be performing in the annual special from the Puerto Rico Convention District.