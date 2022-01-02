Kevin Rivera is the fourth addition announced by CS Emelec for the LigaPro 2022 tournament | National Championship | sports

Offensive joins the signings of Roberto Garcés, Marcos Caicedo and Argentine defender Gustavo Canto.

The hitch and steering wheel on the left Kevin Aldahir Rivera was announced as a new booster for the 2022 season by Emelec.

“The Club Sport Emelec takes over the rights of the player Kevin Rivera, who ended his relationship with him on December 30 Olmedo Sports Center. The young promise of 21 years works as a hitch and a left-hand drive. Formed in the CD Olmedo, where he performed the last seasons, he joined our institution permanently to be under the command of Professor Rescalvo (Ismael) ”, the club details on its Twitter account @CSEmelec.

The offensive player joins the signings that the blue team has already confirmed as the attacker Marcos Caicedo, the Argentine defender Gustavo Canto and the steering wheel Roberto Garcés.

As announced by its president, Nassib Neme, there are still about four signings to complete the squad that will compete in the national tournament and the Copa Libertadores de América in 2022.

Rivera appears in professional football in the sub-20 team of the Chimborazo during the 2019 championship. Andes cyclone He descended to series B at the end of the 2021 tournament and in the last LigaPro Serie A competition, Rivera participated in 14 matches of the first category with Olmedo and 1 in the second, scoring two goals and registering an assist. (D)