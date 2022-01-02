Kimberly Loaiza in flirty session welcomes 2022

Kimberly Loaiza welcomes 2022 with a flirty session | Instagram

The famous Internet celebrity, influencer, singer, businesswoman and youtuber adored by millions Kimberly Loaiza, appeared starting the year as a complete model with an impressive and flirtatious session, that’s how he gave the welcome to 2022.

This first day of December, La Lindura Mayor pampered her followers with an impressive session where she looks completely relaxed and above all beautiful, although the latter always has been.

Juan de Dios Pantoja’s wife Kimberly loaiza Not only did she provide us with beautiful content with her beauty, she also decided to write a message with which, without a doubt, her cuteness will start a year extremely excited and motivated.

Throughout 2021 the interpreter of “Mejor Sola!” Gave us many emotions, such as the birth of her son Juanito, the launch of her album, new collaborations and others.

Kimberly Loaiza is known as La Cindura Mayor for her obvious beauty | Instagram kimberly.loaiza



She shared four images on her official Instagram account, Kim is posing from her garden on top of a white plush fabric.

Her outfit consists of a pair of jeans with a pink corset and a pair of blue gloves with a black print of organic shapes.

Despite being in a pandemic without a doubt, Kim Loaiza managed to do what very few influencers would achieve in a long time, increase the number of followers on all its platforms and become one of the most popular and successful youtubers on the market.

In his publication he wrote some words of thanks to all those people who accompanied them during their projects, obviously his millions of followers will have felt identified with the publication.

Hello 2022, thanks to all those who accompanied me for another year, I really love you very much, beauties, I feel a love for you as strong as I feel for family members … “, commented Kimberly Loaiza.

Something that has characterized Kimberly loaiza is that he always has words of encouragement for his followers, he always tries to show his affection and love which is reciprocal, precisely for this reason he performs some activities to interact with his cuteness.

I have achieved many of my dreams together with you, for many years you have shown me that you love me and I value that very much, thank you therefore, we go for more years together, you are the best “, concluded Kim Loaiza

Three hours after their publication, the photos already have more than a million red hearts, in addition to 6,358 comments, where his fans again show their love with reciprocal messages.