Kristal Silva teaches style with a Parisian outfit from the Louvre Museum | Special: Instagram

The talented presenter, Kristal Silva, is touring the most emblematic places of Paris and recently shared a series of images in which it is appreciated giving a chair of style from the Louvre Museum dressed in a Parisian outfit.

Kristal Silva visited the most important museum in France and one of the most visited in the world wearing a white turtleneck blouse, leggings and a black coat that she complemented with a red scarf and beret and bold black combat boots.

The charismatic presenter of 30 years old She wasted her incomparable beauty, showing off her voluminous jet black hair in soft waves and earth-toned makeup that highlighted her tanned cheeks and pink lips.

Kristal Silva traveled to the romantic City of Light with her husband Luis Angel Garza and a group of friends to celebrate his birthday and upon arrival he admired the architectural treasures that line the river Sign and posed smiling from the Notre Dame Cathedral.

Continue reading: Yalitza Aparicio empowered, glamorous and captivating on magazine cover

During her tour of the heart of the French capital, the driver, model and former beauty queen from Tamaulipas, also shared her favorite poses from the tower Eiffel amazed by the majesty of the monumental “Iron Lady”.

Kristal Silva is one of the stellar hosts of the show Come the joy since 2018 and is used to decorating each broadcast of the successful morning of Aztec TV dressed in exclusive and exquisite outfits by renowned fashion designers.

Continue reading: Thalía shows off her shapely legs as an adorable little doll in a blue skirt

She is one of the most talented and acclaimed presenters on Mexican television and since her foray into the middle of the show she has starred on the cover of prestigious magazines and has become the image of renowned international brands.

The lovely Our Beauty Mexico 2016 She has also stood out in the entertainment industry for her sense of fashion and has become an inspiration to her loyal fans who flatter her exquisite style.

The talented host originally from Soto la Marina, Tamaulipas, he often shares his favorite poses through his official accounts and accumulates praise from his loyal fans with his classic, romantic, dramatic and avant-garde outfits.

Kristal Silva is one of the favorite presenters in the entertainment industry and since her debut on the small screen she has captivated the national audience with her undeniable talent and charismatic personality.