Latino Community Discusses Challenges for Mayor Adams

The new mayor, Eric Adams, took his oath of office minutes after the arrival of 2022 and, on his first day as president of the city, promised to act for the well-being of New Yorkers.

“Now is the time to be radically practical, because for a better city, it’s not just about doing something new, it’s about doing things right,” Adams said in his initial message as mayor.

On his first day of this new year, he had a tight schedule. Shortly after 7 a.m., he waited for the subway to transport him from his Bedford-Stuyvesant residence to his new office at the Mayor’s Office to meet with his Commissioners.

During his journey on line J he had the opportunity to talk with some passengers who, like him, were taking the subway.

Claudio Cortés, a resident of the Bronx, comments on this: “Well, on the first day Eric Adams got on a train and that is good for him to realize how citizens work, how the city is moving, he realizes the problems what can happen or the security that has to remain good for all of us ”.

But while some New Yorkers value the proceeding of the new Mayor, others ask for changes: “We hope it brings opportunities for all the Latino community, better wages for all New York residents and better public service,” says another neighbor.

While someone else considered, “The new changes we want the Mayor to make is primarily security, the Bronx and Washington Heights community needs more security.”

For Héctor Guzmán, Adams must now face the immense challenge of fighting the pandemic, at a time when a record number of new cases of coronavirus is being recorded, driven by the omicron variant: “It has been a very difficult year to convince people to get vaccinated, take tests or COVID tests and now with the omicron variant it is a bit difficult. Yes, it is a big challenge for him, he has a lot of work to do. “

Adams was a captain in the NYPD and president of the borough of Brooklyn and, at 61, becomes the second African-American mayor of the city.