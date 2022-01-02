LeBron James joins Jordan, Malone and Kareem in longest NBA record

The Los Angeles Lakers jersey 6 adds yet another record to their historic 19-season book on the best basketball in the world.

With just turned 37, Lebron James continues to shine at an impressive level, even though Los angeles lakers has not been able to play in the best possible way so far in the 2021-2022 season of National Basketball Association (NBA).

‘Bron started slow, but little by little got the beat to delight all the fans of the best basketball in the world as he has done throughout 19 campaigns, where he hopes inspire your peers to raise the level collectively.

The performances in the last matches have been crazy, as the shirt 6 of the Los Angeles quintet has multiplied on the boards to bill more than 30 points, take rebounds at the offensive / defensive level and assist their teammates.

LeBron, Jordan, Malone and Kareem

Now, all these plethora marks achieved in the last commitments have resulted in a series of feats, among them, feel recently at the same table featuring Michael Jordan, Karl Malone and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

The Los Angeles Lakers recently faced the Portland Trail Blazers. There, LeBron James had 43 points, 14 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks, 16-26 in field goals and 5-10 in triples All in just 29 minutes!

In this way and according to the statistics portal, Statmuse, it became the 4th longest-serving NBA player to reach a 40/10 game, joining the three high-caliber figures mentioned above.