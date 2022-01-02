Liga MX club raises its hand for Leo Suárez

Debugging continues in Coapa! once he America club you are about to start your participation in the Closing 2022 of the Liga MX, Leonardo Suarez It seems that he has not fit into the new project of Santiago Solari, so he would be the man who would start this year, however, he already has a team interested in hiring the services of the extreme, being the Santos Laguna from Pedro Caixinha.

According to information from Victor Diaz, the 25-year-old player has already been notified that he must be installed in another campus, after in this Scream Mexico Opening 2021 did not accumulate the expected participation, and given the good relationship that exists between the Directives of the lagoon Y Coapa could be specified, as happened in the recent case of Diego Valdes.

It should be noted that Leo Suarez He is recovered after overcoming the injury that caused him to be out of the maximum circuit. According to the same source, the Argentine has already been contacted by those of the Lagunera region, being a similar movement as it happened at the time with Andrés Felipe Ibargüen, the Eagles are willing to terminate their contract to give way to Suarez, arriving to Saints As a free agent, however, he would not be the only team in the MX League interested.

Faced with the imminent movement, the America club I would be left with a free place for foreigners to be able to have a new reinforcement in this following week. According to the report of Victor Diaz, the azulcremas are interested in signing Ocampo or Canobbio, once the footballers were released upon termination of their contracts with Montevideo National Y Peñarol, and the Directorate of the Eagles can negotiate for the incorporation of any of them.

Leo Suárez with America

The Argentine player joined Coapa at Closing 2020, aspect that allowed him to add 20 cream games to have during the three Liga MX competitions, three scores and three assists, where he failed to get the ownership of the azulcrema team. Leo Suarez arisen in the basic forces of Boca Juniors and has defended the colors of the Villarreal, Real Valladolid, Mallorca, America.