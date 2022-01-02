Logical riddle | Locate the umbrella in 20 seconds: only 1% beat this visual puzzle | USES

What better way to start 2022 than with an amazing logic puzzle! In social networks like Facebook, a viral challenge it became a trend because only 1% of all participants managed to find the solution. Do you think you have enough skills to overcome this challenge?

Here we show you the illustration of today’s viral challenge. You can see in the image an adult woman with two small children in the middle of the forest, when suddenly it started to rain. What to look for here is the umbrella that apparently got lost. To raise the difficulty you will only have 20 seconds to try to find it.

Look carefully, since the logical puzzle is not easy. Look at every corner and corner of the illustration, because that way will be the only way you can find it. You saw it? If despite time you could not locate the objective in this logical puzzle, we leave you the solution below.

FULL IMAGE OF THE VIRAL CHALLENGE

Look at the picture carefully and try to find the umbrella in this logical puzzle. Photo: genial.guru

SOLUTION OF THE VIRAL CHALLENGE

If you got to this part it is because you have only two options: you found the umbrella or you gave up. If you managed to find it, then congratulations, since there were very few who demonstrated excellent visual ability. If the opposite happened, we leave you the location of the object in the following image.

Here we show you the location of the hidden umbrella in the logic puzzle. Photo: genial.guru

WHAT IS A VIRAL CHALLENGE?

A viral challenge is a perfect entertainment alternative for users who have free time and want to make the most of it. It consists of finding a person, animal, object or number in an image. Some have a time limit and some do not. They are also known as challenges, visual tests, visual or logical puzzles.

WHAT IS THE ORIGIN OF THE VIRAL CHALLENGES?

Viral challenges were created in order to amuse people. They gained popularity in social networks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as many users, in their eagerness to avoid infections, stayed in their respective homes. This is where they saw visual puzzles as entertainment alternatives. Today, these challenges are everywhere.

HOW IS A RIDDLE MADE?

Use simple and forceful words. Riddles were originally a form of oral literature, rather than written, so think about what the riddle sounds like as you recite it. Try not to get entangled with elaborate words or concepts that are too abstract, recommends the portal Wikihow.

ARE LOGICAL RIDDLES AND RIDDLES THE SAME?

In general, it is possible to distinguish between logic puzzles and riddles. The former are games where the solution to the enigma is accessible through reasoning and intuition. It is a form of entertainment that does not depend on prior knowledge, but rather a mental exercise to read between the lines the data provided in the description.

Riddles, on the other hand, are usually aimed at children and are a type of riddle with a statement, usually presented in the form of a rhyme. They are simple enigmas that allow you to learn words in an entertaining way since they describe things in an indirect way so that someone can get the answer right, including clues in their phrasing.

