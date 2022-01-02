Long live the bride and groom! Paul Stanley Celebrates the New Year with a Marriage Proposal | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- The famous host of the morning show “Hoy”, Paul Stanley, said goodbye to being single this beginning of the year to get engaged in marriage to your girlfriend, the Puerto Rican model Joely Bernat.

Said news circulated this January 1, 2022 through social networks, since a photograph was released in which the couple appears very happy, while the actor’s girlfriend shows her hand to show off her engagement ring.

As reported by users, Stanley would have knelt in the place considered most romantic in the world, in Paris, France, a tourist place that both traveled to enjoy the last days of the year on a moving vacation.

At the moment more details of Paul’s request for Joely Bernat’s hand are unknownBut once it became known, his followers went wild and sent their best wishes to the next married couple.

And it is that, to the surprise of his audience in “Today”, Paul Stanley was questioned during the morning program if had plans to commit in 2022, but the driver remained silent as he looked directly at the ground.

For his part, Arath de la Torre told him that “he was already old enough” to start a family, which caused the intrigue of several users if the actor got engaged by “social pressure”, Since neither he nor his girlfriend shared the good news on their social networks or gave an official statement of what happened.