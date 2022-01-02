Lucerito Mijares poses very affectionate with a mysterious young man and the networks go crazy

Lucerito mijares, despite not having a formal career in the artistic environment, has managed to win the affection of the public with his talent and charisma. In recent days, the young woman caused a stir in social networks, after appear accompanied by a handsome young man.

The image was published on some TikTok and Instagram profiles, dedicated to the daughter of Lucero and Mijares. In it you can see her embraced by a young man, who is presumed could be her boyfriend.

Although the followers of Lucerito mijares They have asked her about the identity of the boy who accompanies her, she has not commented on it.

Photo: Instagram @luceromijaresh

Who is the supposed boyfriend of Lucerito Mijares?

According to the PorEsto portal, the supposed gallant of Lucerito Mijares is called Emiliano Gatica, a Mexican tiktoker with more than 10,000 followers on Instagram and 300 thousand on TikTok.

The 19-year-old content creator often shares videos about trends emerging on TikTok, as well as photos of his lavish lifestyle.

On various occasions Lucerito Mijares and Gatica have made live broadcasts on social networks, where you can see the complicity between them.

Followers of the young woman despite not being sure that Emiliano Gatica is her boyfriend are very enthusiastic about the idea, as they assure that they make a beautiful couple.