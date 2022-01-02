Lucero and Manuel Mijares will receive the New Year 2022 together and in Acapulco

bright Star Y Mijares will receive the New Year 2022 together. The singers are two of the most important personalities in the Hispanic entertainment world, so much so that despite having separated more than 10 years ago, the singers continue to leave much to talk about.

On this occasion it has been reported that they will spend the night together in the paradisiacal port of Acapulco, a situation that once again moved more than one of them. On various occasions they have been seen in public, showing that they have a cordial relationship, this largely for the good of their two children, Lucerito Y Jose Manuel.

