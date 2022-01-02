Lucero and Manuel Mijares will receive the New Year 2022 together and in Acapulco

bright Star Y Mijares will receive the New Year 2022 together. The singers are two of the most important personalities in the Hispanic entertainment world, so much so that despite having separated more than 10 years ago, the singers continue to leave much to talk about.

On this occasion it has been reported that they will spend the night together in the paradisiacal port of Acapulco, a situation that once again moved more than one of them. On various occasions they have been seen in public, showing that they have a cordial relationship, this largely for the good of their two children, Lucerito Y Jose Manuel.

However, due to the pandemic they have been much more connected, so much so that they were already together in a couple of virtual concerts and on a television program.

Through his social networks, Mijares detailed that special appointment that he will have with his ex-wife, the same with which they will close the year and with this about 365 days where they lived unique moments in the lives of both.

“We invite you to live the most spectacular New Year’s Eve party in Acapulco, enjoying the best concert of 2021, together with Lucero and all our successes, we are waiting for you!”, Manuel wrote along with an image of the two.

The concert will be held in a exclusive hotel in Acapulco this December 31, since it will be as part of the celebrations to celebrate the arrival of 2022.

