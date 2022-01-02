Luis Ortiz takes dramatic triumph over Charles Martin

Luis Ortiz refuses to throw in the towel. Just as the chasm seemed to open at his feet, King Kong brought out his breed to defeat dangerous Charles Martin by TKO and earn a mandatory challenger spot for International Boxing Federation champion Oleksandr Usyk.

No one on the Cuban team has any illusions that this fight is going to happen in the immediate future, because the Ukrainian has a date against Anthony Joshua in the spring, but the fight served as a reminder that the giant of Camaguey it remains in force in the maximum division.

“They said I was old, that Martin was going to beat me, but you see, there is King Kong here for a while,” said Ortiz, who will soon be 43 years old. “I don’t know who I’m going to fight, but I want it to be soon. I neither want nor can I waste time. I think I have won a good fight in the future. ”

The former two-time heavyweight title challenger bounced back from two knockdowns to beat former IBF champion Martin by knockout in the sixth round at the Premier Boxing Champions soiree that came nationwide Saturday on FOX PPV from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Ortiz had a hard time deciphering a Martin who was constantly moving, using his jab and taking advantage of the fact that the Cuban made several mistakes by lowering his hands and leaving himself uncovered for the riposta of the American, who made his opponent miss repeatedly.

Luis Ortiz brought out his breed to beat the dangerous Charles Martin and earn a mandatory challenger spot for International Boxing Federation champion Oleksandr Usyk. mpsportimages.com

Martin took Ortiz to the canvas in the first round with a one-two combination, sliding through a jab to set up an over-the-shoulder left that the Cuban received to the temple before falling with a shocked gesture at the surprise. of the blow.

Once again, Ortiz was on the ground again in the fourth round as he led without much defense, leaving enough room in his guard for Martin to connect with a stiff jab that at that moment extended his advantage on the cards and caused alarm. in the thousands of fans, mostly Cubans.

“When Luis got to the corner I calmed him down and told him everything he was doing wrong,” explained Ortiz’s coach, Germán Caicedo. “I told him that what he wanted was going to come, but he had to box. Do not seek victory with a single blow. He had to use his jab more and move smart. ”

Ortiz heard the voice from his corner and improved by the fifth, leaving everything ready for the final volley that would come minutes later, when Martin found himself on the canvas as a result of a terrifying left that put him in very poor condition and activated the criminal instinct of the Cuban.

Luis Ortiz brought out his breed to beat the dangerous Charles Martin and earn a mandatory challenger spot for International Boxing Federation champion Oleksandr Usyk. mpsportimages.com

The American tried to survive on the ropes, but Ortiz unleashed a furious attack that the fourth and last fall of the fight, provoking the intervention of the referee Frank Santore Jr, who decreed with that gesture the triumph of the Cuban veteran based in Miami.

“I never lost faith,” Ortíz said. “I knew that my family and the fans were supporting me. I told them there would be fireworks. He knocked me down, but I finished it. I respect him a lot (Martin) and now I’m going in search of everyone for the heavyweight title. “

That is going to be tough, but King Kong is clearly standing firm in his concrete jungle.

This story was originally published on January 2, 2022 2:58 am.

Related articles el Nuevo Herald