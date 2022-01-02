Luis Palma confirms his departure abroad: “It is a first division club”

Good news. The Honduran footballer Luis Palma confirmed this day that his departure abroad during 2022 is practically a fact.

Has been his own Life forward who has revealed details about what will be his departure abroad, so he did not hide his happiness.

“I am waiting this week to conclude what the transfer is, trusting God that it can be closed and if the opportunity is given, then go to demonstrate and give my best”, Said the attacker in statements to Diario Diez during the charity game played by the friends of Wilson Palacios and Romell Quioto.

The still life player expressed that European football will be his new destination.

“It is a club of the first division of Greece, it is a great opportunity, I liked what they proposed to me and well, hoping in God it will closee ”, he revealed.

The 21-year-old sees this as his chance to become a legionary.

“I think it’s time, the last tournament I did not despair, I could go anywhere abroad, but it is not my time, it is God’s time, we can already say that we are a little more mature in mind and football enough to go out “, He said.

Finally, Luis Palma wanted to wish Life the best of success for this 2022.

“If I have to leave, I hope my teammates can be champions with Life, that they do it for one and for the fans”, He concluded.