Maribel Guardia receives 2022 elegant and full of foam

Surely you have already realized that the beautiful Costa Rican model, Maribel Guardia, really enjoys being able to share a little more of her life through her social networks with those millions of followers to be aware of her.

For that same reason, he decided to share with his fans how he said goodbye to the year and received this 2022, showing off in an elegant dress and full of foam.

This is his last publication in Instagram, a video in which we can see that her family and she were having incredible moments together and that some of the members found it funny to throw foam everywhere, making our beautiful star end up full.

Internet users had a lot of fun watching this clip in which we can see that they were also singing and enjoying quality time, since they had an excellent evening and could not miss sharing a little of it.

It also shows that Maribel was very happy and motivated, so this video It is only part of a large amount of content that will be reaching their profile so that you can enjoy their company even in a virtual way.

Maribel Guardia shares her best moments on her social networks.



This past year 2021 was full of work, a lot of modeling and of course some projects such as the theater play El Tenorio Cómico, which is why we see this year will also be very focused on continuing to strive.

Your photos are very well appreciated and will continue to arrive, and you will also be sharing such fun and memorable moments like this video that made your fans happy on the first day of this 2022.

