Maribel Guardia receives the 2022 flirty in a blue swimsuit | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful model Y Costa Rican driver, Maribel Guardia, decided to say goodbye to 2021 and welcome 2022 by uploading a photograph worthy of a magazine, showing off to the fullest in a navy blue swimsuit.

The snapshot placed her across her Instagram official and in her we could appreciate her beauty once more as she passed from the shore of the beach, like a professional model and she really is.

The famous knows very well that her audience loves that she shares that type of entertainment, so she did not think twice and shared the figure to motivate Internet users.

Of course he also added a message in which he wishes us very much HealthIn recent years we have realized that it is the most valuable thing that we have and therefore in the comments they thanked us for the good wishes.

The photo managed to gather more than 44 thousand likes in a few hours, a number that continues to grow and that shows people who know Maribel support her in everything she uploads and does, so they also came to leave her a little message, so many followers like some other famous people.

Maribel Guardia did her best this past 2021 and for 2022 she has new surprises.



It is important to remember that last year the famous native of Costa Rica had many projects, mainly in remodeling from her home different dresses and clothing sets for different online stores, with which she was collaborating and proving that she is an excellent Influencer.

The “Tenorio Cómico” was also participating in the play, where, accompanied by other great artists from Mexico, she managed to entertain the audience and also return a little to this beautiful theater tradition, which is being lost more and more.

Surely this 2022 will be full of new projects for Maribel Guardia and we will be sharing with you the most interesting and of course also the most flirtatious content that she gets to upload to her official networks.