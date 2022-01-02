Marvel Universe: Mexican actors who have arrived in the world of superheroes

During the 2021 various Mexican actors they managed to get to Hollywood, more specifically, having important roles in films of Marvel in his world of superheroes, that now in this 2022 It will also have Mexicans in its cast.

And is that Disney He is no longer only betting on Marvel in the world of cinema, since the series have been a success for its streaming platform, having chapters for Scarlett Witch to Hawkeye, which was the last series to premiere from phase 4 of the Marvel world.

For this reason, here is a list of Mexican talents who have managed to embody comic book characters in film or on TV.

Danny Ramirez

The first of all the actors who managed to enter this Marvel universe was the young man of Mexican-Colombian origins, Danny Ramírez, who participated in the series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, in which he took the role of partner of The Falcon.

Even his role might not end there, since the character he plays would be Joaquín Torres, who in the comics took the mantle of Falcon.

David zepeda

Another actor who appeared unexpectedly in a superhero movie was Mexican soap opera heartthrob David Zepeda, who had a brief cameo in the post-credits scene of Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Although his appearance only consisted of the main actor Eddie Brock watching a soap opera on a screen, in which the Mexican actor appears, therefore, his role will not have greater relevance.

Salma Hayek

One of the most anticipated films by Marvel fans was ‘The Eternals’, which was the penultimate film released by the studio in 2021, before the long-awaited Spiderman.

In this film, Salma Hayek appears taking a relevant role as “Ajak” who, according to Marvel, in the comics created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee, is a member of the Polar Eternals, a group of immortal beings, since their appearances date back to the year 2500 BC

As a bonus, another of the protagonists of Eternals is Lauren Ridloff, who is Marvel’s first deaf superheroine, has Mexican ancestry thanks to her father being Mexican-American.

Tony dalton

This actor has been triumphing in Hollywood for some time with series such as ‘Better Call Saul’, where he plays the main villain, for this reason he managed to reach Marvel for his last series of 2021, in the role of Jack Duquesnem an incredible swordsman and villain in the Marvel comics.

Although at the end of the series he ended up being an ally of the protagonists and fighting against the entire group of villains who tried to stop Hawkeye.

