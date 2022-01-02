Marvel Universe: Mexican actors who have arrived in the world of superheroes

Admin 10 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 49 Views

During the 2021 various Mexican actors they managed to get to Hollywood, more specifically, having important roles in films of Marvel in his world of superheroes, that now in this 2022 It will also have Mexicans in its cast.

And is that Disney He is no longer only betting on Marvel in the world of cinema, since the series have been a success for its streaming platform, having chapters for Scarlett Witch to Hawkeye, which was the last series to premiere from phase 4 of the Marvel world.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Melina: Who is the woman who inspired Camilo Sesto to write this song?

“Melina” is one of the most remembered songs of the entire repertoire of Camilo Sesto. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved