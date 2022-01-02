Mauricio Ochmann and Paulina Burrola parachute to say goodbye to the year

Mauricio Ochmann and Paulina Burrola decided to say goodbye to the year with a very peculiar celebration from the heights and full of adrenaline.

Through Instagram Stories, The couple shared with their followers images of what they felt moments before jumping together in a parachute.

Both Ochmann and Burrola posted videos and photos of their adventure through the skies, from the moment they boarded the helicopter to when they jumped and found themselves on the ground.

Love story of Mauricio Ochmann and Paulina Burrola

It was in June 2021 when The 44-year-old actor made public his relationship with the model and former beauty queen, which earned him hundreds of criticisms from his followers, since some believed that there would be a possible reconciliation with his ex-wife Aislinn Derbez.

As the months went by Mauricio Ochmann did not get tired of shouting his love for Paulina Burrola and even boasted the good relationship he has with his daughters Lorenza and Kailani.

Finally and after many rumors, the daughter of Eugenio Derbez, at the beginning of December, officially introduced his partner, the influencer Jonathan Kubben, with whom he has been in a formal relationship for nine months, a time similar to that which Ochmann has with Burrola.