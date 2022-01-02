Max Scherzer talks about leaving LA and arriving in NYM

A dead arm kept Max Scherzer from pitching in Game 6 of the NLDS, which Scherzer believes was due to fewer innings in the lead-up to the postseason. However, as the right-hander told Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times, Scherzer doesn’t blame Los Angeles Dodgers Because of the situation, neither the postseason was a factor in his decision to sign with the New York Mets instead of returning to Chavez Ravine.

The Dodgers tried to limit their starters’ innings to keep them fresh for October, and Scherzer entered the Playoffs assuming (and told the club as much) that he could maintain the same workload as in 2019, when he helped lead the Nationals to the World Series. But he and the Dodgers “never took that variable into consideration” of how less pitching heading into the 2021 postseason would affect his arm:

I suffer more from that because I had those discussions with [el mánager Dave Roberts] on that, on how I can be used in the postseason and I fall short in that, for my part, to say that I can do something and then it didn’t happen.

He also noted that his upcoming free agency did not influence his scraping start: “It’s literally the health of my arm. When you can’t throw, you can’t throw … By throwing in Game 6, I would have been rolling the dice due to sustaining a substantial injury. “.