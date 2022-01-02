‘Medicine is in food and food is medicine,’ says world-renowned Salvadoran chef

2022 begins and with it the resolutions that include exercising and having a healthier diet; however, fulfilling these wishes can sometimes be impossible when the budget is not enough.

To tackle some of these obstacles, chef Mayra Melgar shares some delicious recipes, as well as her background and passion for low-cost, nutritious food.

Melgar, 58, said her experience began just over 30 years after she was diagnosed with gestational diabetes in her first two pregnancies.

“I felt tired and my sugar was always high. I began to wonder why it happened and to take cooking classes at the school where I worked as a teacher’s assistant, “said the chef of Salvadoran origin.

As she learned about cooking, she also learned more about diabetes. She realized that everyone in her family on both her mother’s side and her husband’s side had a history of the disease.

“My mother, my mother-in-law, my father-in-law, my uncles, all with diabetes,” Melgar said. “Unfortunately in the family there is obesity, heart problems, high cholesterol and so on.”

Determined that diabetes or any other disease would affect her or her children, Melgar decided to continue learning about this condition and how to eliminate it.

He took courses for a diet and food preparation and nutrition program at Los Angeles City College.

“I learned to take any recipe and be able to cut calories in half, cut fat as much as possible and have a diet that became a balanced lifestyle with lots of nutrition in every bite,” he stressed.

Mayra Melgar, Salvadoran chef, world renowned. (Supplied / Mayra Melgar)

He learned about “superfoods” – 100% natural foods with high nutrient density in small amounts – such as flaxseed, chia and other seeds.

“I would go to open-air supermarkets and I began to find superfoods, nutritious fruits, and I found foods that have helped us to this day,” said Melgar.

She learned that sometimes it is better to buy fruits and vegetables in the outdoor markets (farmers market) shortly before they close, since that is when many sellers sell their merchandise with up to 75% discount in order not to take it back.

Becoming an expert

After helping her family have a better diet and fighting off their illnesses, Melgar said she promised herself that she would help other people learn about healthy food.

When she worked in the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), she began teaching healthy food classes for young pregnant women and those who had just had babies.

“I saw the change of people who came with histories of diseases and taking different medicines; but by finishing the program after a year, these people had lost weight, their diabetes had reverted and everything in a very healthy way ”.

In 2014 he became a professional chef and has traveled the world sharing his recipes and experience with people of all economic ranges.

He currently works for a well-known casino in Southern California and cooks for high-end people and celebrities. However, it also shares the same nutrition with members of churches, nonprofits, and the community at large.

Mayra Melgar recently received the Inkazteca award in the Belgian capital, Brussels. (Supplied / Mayra Melgar)

Sharing the recipes

Melgar said that to eat healthy you don’t necessarily have to change the taste of food, but only make it more nutritious.

As an example, he gave a breakfast of oatmeal with water, almond milk and when boiling, add a splash of turmeric and ginger juice. You can add any type of superfoods and natural or dried fruits.

“This contributes to the elimination of free radicals from the environment, which are what cause different diseases such as cancer,” said Melgar. “And avoid products saturated in fat and sugar.”

If you are going to make a natural juice that has fruit but also green leaves like kale or spinach because those are the foods that have antioxidants and less sugar.

“Because even if it is fruit, it is fructose and that the body immediately absorbs it like a sponge and the fruit turns into fat”, explained the chef.

Melgar explained that she is proud of the trajectory she has led and how a diagnosis of illness transformed it into a healthy lifestyle. She proudly says that since she was 30 years old, she has worn the same size and has never dieted to lose weight.

She assured that so far neither she, nor her husband, nor her five children have had diabetes.

He says that to achieve this, the famous saying that “medicine is in food and food is medicine” must be carried by the hand.

Melgar shares two recipes, a breakfast and a lunch, which are perfect to start the start of 2022.

Nutritious pancakes or waffles

Ingredients

1 cup whole wheat flour

1 cup of whole oats

2 tablespoons baking powder

2 tablespoons of honey

1/2 teaspoon of sea salt

3 eggs

1 1/2 cup almond milk

1/3 vegetable oil

To accompany:

Honey, strawberry or vanilla flavored yogurt

Strawberry, raspberry, blackberry, blackberry, banana fruit

Homemade granola

Honey or sauce / applesauce

Step-by-step elaboration:

In a large bowl and using a balloon whisk, mix all the dry ingredients and make a bowl in the center.

Besides, separate the yolks from the whites. The yolks are put in the source of dry ingredients and the whites in another small bowl. Reserve the whites.

Add the milk and oil to the source. With the balloon whisk, mix these ingredients very well until there are no lumps. Booking.

With the electric mixer, beat the whites to the point of nougat. While you are doing this, you can heat the waffle iron.

Once the whites are just about to nougat, add them to the mixture and incorporate them gently in an enveloping way with the balloon whisk. Do not beat the mixture too much because the whites will become liquid, just enough so that everything is well incorporated.

Pour batter into hot waffle iron or pancake casserole, making each waffle or pancake with about 1/2 cup batter.

Lentil Burgers

Ingredients:

4 cups of cooked lentils

2 beaten eggs

1 cup of whole grain bread crumbs

1 cup of chopped parsley

1 chopped onion

2 tablespoons of wheat flour

1 tomato ball sliced

2 pumpkins thinly sliced

1 tablespoon of oil

1 red onion sliced

1 cup of wrinkle leaves or lettuce

1/2 cup chipotle mayonnaise

4 whole wheat burger buns, Jocoque or Greek yogurt to taste

Step-by-step elaboration:

Mix the lentils with the egg, parsley, onion, flour, breadcrumbs, salt and pepper.

Roll into balls the size of your palm and squish.

Put the hamburgers in the oven at 450 degrees

Grill the pumpkins in a hot skillet with oil and salt and pepper.

Beat the jocoque or Greek yogurt until it has a creamy texture.

Heat the breads in the previous pan, spread jocoque on the base, place the lentil burger, tomato, squash, onion and mayonnaise. Finish with wrinkle leaves or lettuce.

You can also prepare “meat” for hamburgers by substituting other ingredients such as beans, lentils, portobello mushrooms, aubergine, or even beets.