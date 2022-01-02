Meet Manuela Echeverry, Camilo’s sister who is all the rage on Instagram

The Colombian singer Camilo Echeverry 27 years old, closes a year full of musical successes and with the best news of all: he will be a father with his wife Evaluna Montaner who is in the sweet expectation of the Indigo baby. There is no doubt that when the firstborn is born, the family will unite more than ever.

Camilo and Evaluna. Source: Terra file

Although there is something undeniable and that is that both the Montaners and the Echeverries are very close. Through social networks where he accumulates more than 25 million followers from all corners of the world, Camilo has displayed his best family postcards throughout time.

Camilo’s family. Source: instagram @manuelitae

Something that caught the attention of the fans is the sister of Camilo call Manuela. Although she tries to have a lower profile, her brother shows off her whenever he can on the camera’s social network and shows that he gets along more than well with his sister-in-law Evaluna.

Evaluna and Manuela. Source: instagram @manuelitae

Manuela Echeverry She is not the only sister of Camilo but if one of the most confident of the singer. She also has a beautiful singing voice but decided to take another artistic path and dedicate herself to gastronomy. It was through Tik Tok that fans discovered the brunette’s abilities and asked her for a duet with Indigo’s future dad, but that hasn’t happened yet.

Manuela Echeverry. Source: instagram @manuelitae

The days of Manuela They take place in the kitchen, since the facet that he is most passionate about is being a chef. “I never ate breakfast very much, but as I grew up and learned to listen to my body, I understood that we are all different, and that in the end the important thing is to feel good, with a balanced diet, but always at our hours and with our rhythm. I love to experiment, and I love to find healthy products “, he commented on social networks where he accumulates more than 140 thousand followers.