Melina: Who is the woman who inspired Camilo Sesto to write this song?

“Melina” is one of the most remembered songs of the entire repertoire of Camilo Sesto. Although some mistakenly identify it as a love ballad, it is dedicated to a woman the composer never met face to face, but who he heard enough about to feel great admiration for her.

For his fifth album, “Free love“, released in 1975, the singer-songwriter proved that he could produce himself through 10 songs that are also entirely his own.

In addition to the song for which this note was written, this album also included another of his hits “Never“, which catapulted him to the first popularity charts.

For years, this production has been considered one of the best works of Camilo and like the other songs, people chanted “Melina“without knowing what was behind her.

The hard moment that Camilo Sesto’s son is going through

The actress was one of the most important activists in Greece

Who is Melina?

The protagonist of this musical piece stands out for being a person of great strength who cannot pass anywhere without leaving an unbreakable mark and who had also embarked on a hard way back home.

The person to whom this melody is dedicated did not share nationality with the composer, but was born in Greece into a family dedicated to politics.

Is about Melina mercouri, who in adolescence married a man who was several years older than her and his name was Panos Harokopos. Her husband did nothing more than allow her to study what she was passionate about. In this way, the young woman studied theater and managed to star in some plays.

The relationship did not work out for the woman, so she decided to go Paris, where she met her second husband, film director Jules Dassin, who helped bring her talent to the big screen. In total, he participated in 18 films. In addition to this, he managed to record four musical discs.

During one of his trips he met the family of Lucy Bosé with whom he established a good relationship. Years later, she would be the mother of Miguel Bosé who will tell Camilo about the Greek’s personality and achievements.

Camilo Sesto and Raphael: the historical rivalry in the romantic ballad

The singer never met her, but had a lot of admiration for her.

Why did you dedicate this song to him?

The personality of Melina He was strong, his talent undeniable and his freedom an example for any human being; However, what inspired Camilo Sesto to make him a song was not linked to his presence on stage.

In 1967 a coup ended civil liberties in Greece. Those responsible were a group of colonels who took power by force and established their own government.

The dictatorship lasted seven years in which opponents were persecuted. The actress’s family was against the regime, so she had the same fate as thousands of disappeared on the peninsula.

This caused Melina had to exile herself to France. Although she thought the distance from her native country would give her security, the regime stripped her of all her assets in Greece and their nationality. Not content with this, the military tried to end his life by means of attacks on three occasions.

Camilo Sesto’s son is urgently admitted to the hospital

The discomfort of the usurpers was that the young woman used to talk about the conflict that her nation was experiencing and the abuses that the population was going through. Before one of these interventions, in 1969, a bomb was found placed just under the seat that had been reserved for Melina He will wait for his turn to manifest.

Mercouri did not return to his country until 1974, two days after the control by the military ended. Seven years later she was offered a position in the new government, making her the first minister from Culture Of the peninsula.

This event inspired both Camilo who decided to immortalize it through a song that became one of her biggest hits, as well as a testimony of the life and struggle of the activist.

What those responsible for the coup could not do, lung cancer did in 1994. At the age of 73, the singer, actress and politician died in state United, where he received treatment for the disease. In Greece was dismissed with applause by more than a million people.

Keep reading:

How much did Camilo Sesto charge for a show?

This is the most successful song in Camilo Sesto’s career

This was the song that made Camilo Sesto rise to fame