Melissa Paredes on Instagram: Anthony Aranda now also cooks for her and she confirms it with videos: “I’ll make you happy too”, new year 2022, photos

They no longer hide. Anthony Aranda and Melissa Paredes not only spent the New Year 2022 together and, now, the dancer would even be cooking at the ex del Gato Cuba.

This was evidenced by both in social networks And it is that Aranda showed through his Instagram stories that he prepared a delicious ceviche, he also did not miss the opportunity to put a message on it.

“I’ll make you happy too,” she wrote when she had the plate completely ready, but if that weren’t enough, in moments, Melissa did not hesitate to record a couple of videos showing first how the dish was served and then heading to the pool.

In addition, in the images you can see the same pool where both were celebrating at 12 am.

Did the dancer’s mother give you the blessing? Melissa and ‘Activator Cat’ spent New Years with family and friends

Through social networks, Anthony Aranda showed off with his mother at the New Year’s party, who would have had an approach with the actress. Both celebrated New Year 2022 together, in the house with a pool where several of their encounters have been recorded, and the one that is witness to a possible relationship.

Although both have not been photographed together, since they were only in charge of publishing several videos where they show that they were accompanied in the celebration of the end of the year. However, one detail ignited the alerts of his followers, and that is that the dancer’s mother, Anthony, was present at the meeting.