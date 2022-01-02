Mhoni Vidente predicts earthquakes, a new wave of the virus and a giant meteorite by 2022. The seer of the stars has released her predictions for the year that is just beginning and not everything sounds good.

As she does every year, Mhoni Vidente and other seers make their predictions known, but it was the former participant of the Hoy Program who spoke about the natural disasters that await us this year that has just begun.

Mhoni Vidente shared a video on YouTube in which he revealed what are the facts and phenomena that could await us in 2022, a year in which many expect the pandemic to come to an end, however, the seer assured that more waves will come and the virus will continue to mutate.

Mhoni Vidente based his predictions on drawing some tarot cards, he said that 2022 will be ruled by El loco.

“This year is so essential that it will be a year without limits and that it will be looking completely towards the future, because the card that will dominate is the card of the madman.”

According to Mhoni Vidente, El loco’s letter is related to business, sports, politics and the arts. In addition, he pointed out that this letter has to do with money issues.

“Money will begin to move in all directions and in all forms, it will be very abundant in almost all countries, few will know how to handle it and reproduce it more, especially money.”

On the other hand, he commented that in 2022 the countries that will become more relevant are: the United States, India, Russia and China.

Natural disasters

The Cuban predicted that in 2022 there could be fires, solar storms, droughts, earthquakes, a meteorite could get very close to Earth and that a volcano could even erupt.

“It will leave Asia for the whole world, that volcano is going to be a complete detonator in all situations.”

Regarding earthquakes, he spoke about the possibility that there could be a telluric movement that would cause tsunamis in Europe and Latin America. All this he assures is just the “beginning of the end of the world.”

“The sun will be completely dominant on earth, we must take care of ourselves, we must take care of the vital liquid that is water and nature.”

Pandemic









Regarding the pandemic, Mhoni Vidente pointed out that in 2022 there will continue to be waves of this virus in the world and that in the fourth wave, deaths and the fear of going out to the streets will begin to increase. On the other hand, he said that the cure for covid-19 will be found, but that within 10 years the coronavirus will mutate again.