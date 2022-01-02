Michelle Salas begins 2022 with this MEMORY to her GREAT-GRANDMOTHER Silvia Pinal: PHOTO

The end of 2021 for Michelle Salas was somewhat complicated. This was made known in the last hours of last year, when the celebrity e Stephanie Salas’ daughter shared on his social networks that He was having a sad time, since he had to take his pet to a specialist to save his life.

In addition to this, Michelle had to remember and mourn the sensitive loss of a loved one in 2021, something that generated emotions full of conflict that added to the natural nostalgia of ending a year where, to begin with, one of her was severely injured. her knees, a situation that had her in bed for her recovery for weeks and subsequently forced him to undergo surgery.

In short, 2021 was a year of hard learning for Rooms. For all these reasons, the daughter of Luis Miguel decided to show one of his most personal facets by sharing an image of his famous great-grandmother, Silvia Pinal.

Michelle misses Silvia Pinal

It is well known that Michelle Salas, despite living far from the women in her life, always has them close by in the memory and love she professes for them every time she can be with them. Specifically, Michelle has a great love for her mother Stephanie Salas, as well as for her grandmother Sylvia Pasquel.

So much is this, that it does She was with them for a couple of weeks when they visited her in New York, where she invited them to dinner.

But when it’s not about them, Michelle Salas He is always very aware of another great woman who heads his Dynasty, she is Silvia Pinal, with whom Michelle has a great connection and whenever the visitor spends hours and great moments with her.

For this reason, he does not hesitate to remember her on his social networks, as he did this January 1 to celebrate the arrival of a new year with an image of her, Silvia Pinal, during her youth.

And to enjoy Madrid and the cuisine

As it is well known, Michelle really enjoys cooking, art that was born from her closeness to her mother who is also very good at cooking and she learned that from one of her grandmothers. For that reason, Michelle Salas welcomed the year 2022 with a delicious dinner that she shared on her social networks.

And to officially receive the passage from 2021 to 2022, Michelle Salas shared this photo from her home in Madrid, Spain.

