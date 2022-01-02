Michelle Salas explained why she spent the last day of 2021 in a clinic: she revealed why she feels “destroyed inside” | Famous

Silvia Pinal’s improvement was undoubtedly a flash of peace and joy for her family. But nevertheless, his great-granddaughter, Michelle Salas, He could not fully enjoy this tranquility and joy for a long time, as a new medical emergency hit his end of the year.

Michelle Salas explained why she feels “destroyed inside”

On December 31, 2021, Michelle Salas He shared with his Instagram followers that he unfortunately had to take an emergency flight caused by a medical situation that he later detailed.

“Physically and mentally drained. Last minute emergency trip and not for the best of circumstances, “he wrote in a photo on the plane.

Shortly after, the socialite decided to be completely honest with her fans and made it clear that she does not have the strength to pretend to be well when in reality the last weeks of 2021 have been “immensely hard” for her.

“I cannot find the consolation or the desire to pretend that I am fine when I am destroyed inside”

Michelle confessed that despite the fact that these last few days have been very difficult, her 2021 was also full of obstacles and, unfortunately, one more just was added at the end of the year.

“2021 has been a year that has put me many obstacles. I broke a ligament, I lost a loved one, the health of one of my closest relatives was at risk and now my love, my kitten Valentino.”

Michelle Salas spent the last day of 2021 in a clinic

Michelle Salas has consistently shown that Valentino It is one of his greatest loves in life. “That kitten has been my life partner for eight years, my best friend, the being I love the most,” he wrote on his Instagram.

Unfortunately, her kitten suffered a medical emergency that caused Michelle not only to travel urgently to be with him, but also to spend the last day of the year in a clinic.

The influencer explained that Valentino was diagnosed with a tumor on his tongue a few days ago, a condition for which he is already being treated. However, Salas admitted that it really is not clear what his prognosis will be.

Michelle added that she tries to keep the faith, but unfortunately at times her optimism is not enough to feel good.

“Even if I don’t want to lose faith, there are times when I feel like I’m falling apart into a thousand pieces”

The model asked her followers to have her kitten in their prayers and ended her message with the wish that everything goes well.

“Sometimes you wonder why him? But God knows why he does things and I hope from the bottom of my heart that he helps him out of this. Thank you infinite.”