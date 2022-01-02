Michelle Salas travels on an emergency New Year’s Eve, why?

Later, doña Silvia Pinal’s great-granddaughter revealed: “I am writing this from the clinic where she is being treated for a small tumor on her tongue that was discovered a couple of days ago. I still do not want to lose faith, there are times when I feel like I have collapsed into 1000 pieces. I just ask you to please keep him in your prayers and ask for him ”.

Stephanie Salas’ daughter acknowledged that 2021 was a difficult year with a lot of learning.

Finally, Michelle confessed her hopes for her beloved pet to recover. “That kitten has been my life partner for 8 years, my best friend, he is the one I love the most. Sometimes you wonder why him? But God knows why he does things and I hope from the bottom of my heart that he helps him out of this. Infinite thanks”.

Michelle Salas was aware of the health of her great-grandmother, Doña Silvia Pinal, who is recovering favorably at home after testing positive for Covid.

Michelle Salas had a few days after arriving in Mexico where she planned to spend Christmas with her family, including the matriarch of the Pinal dynasty, a wish that was not fulfilled because the first actress was diagnosed with Covid-19 in the hospital, and that until the At the moment he keeps her isolated at home without any symptoms.

