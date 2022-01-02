Michelle Salas travels on an emergency New Year’s Eve, why?

Later, doña Silvia Pinal’s great-granddaughter revealed: “I am writing this from the clinic where she is being treated for a small tumor on her tongue that was discovered a couple of days ago. I still do not want to lose faith, there are times when I feel like I have collapsed into 1000 pieces. I just ask you to please keep him in your prayers and ask for him ”.
Finally, Michelle confessed her hopes for her beloved pet to recover. “That kitten has been my life partner for 8 years, my best friend, he is the one I love the most. Sometimes you wonder why him? But God knows why he does things and I hope from the bottom of my heart that he helps him out of this. Infinite thanks”.
Michelle Salas had a few days after arriving in Mexico where she planned to spend Christmas with her family, including the matriarch of the Pinal dynasty, a wish that was not fulfilled because the first actress was diagnosed with Covid-19 in the hospital, and that until the At the moment he keeps her isolated at home without any symptoms.