Mining with Ethereum is complicated, and it is less profitable than before

Sustainability when mining cryptocurrencies is very important if we want to set up a mining farm that is efficient and profitable. If it is not profitable, it is not sustainable, because the investment and the costs derived from the simple use will suppose us a burden from which we will not recover.

Ethereum has remained one of the most profitable cryptocurrencies of the moment, thanks to the fact that it can be mined with graphics cards, but the high price of these, and the increasing complexity to mine it, which makes its profitability drop considerably, are making each may be less attractive.

According to Hardware Times, it is increasingly difficult to mine Ethereum, and this makes it take up to 20 months to make the purchase of a new graphics card profitable. As it is more complicated and less profitable, it is expected that the interest will fall, and this could end up affecting the mining company that revolves around this cryptocurrency, and produce a drag effect on others of lower value.

In the attached table you can see the changes in the “hash rate” values ​​of the main graphics cards mining Ethereum. These values ​​have fallen a lot, so much so that even with the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 it is necessary to mine for more than 20 months in order to recoup the investment and start making a profit. The problem is that, by the time that happens, Ethereum 2.0 is likely already up and running, and that we won’t be able to continue mining it with graphics cards.

There are other cryptocurrencies that could be mined with graphics cards, but they do not have the same interest as that one. It is a mystery what will happen when Ethereum 2.0 arrives, but the most certain thing is that very important changes will end up taking place.