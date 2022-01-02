Ministry of Public Health: Cuba reports 469 positive cases to COVID-19 ›Information from the Minsap› Granma

At the close of yesterday, December 31, 5,576 patients were admitted, 3,737 suspects, 366 under surveillance and 1,473 confirmed active.

For COVID-19, a total of 22 thousand 671 samples were made for surveillance during the day, 469 being positive. The country accumulates 11 million 693 thousand 813 samples taken and 966 thousand 473 positive.

Of the total cases (469): 357 were contacts of confirmed cases; 95 with source of infection abroad; 17 without a specified source of infection. Of the 469 cases diagnosed, 240 were female and 229 male.

29.4% (138) of the 469 positive cases were asymptomatic, accumulating a total of 133 thousand 618, which represents 13.8% of those confirmed to date.

Of the 469 diagnosed cases, they belong to the age groups: under 20 years old (98), from 20 to 39 years old (165), from 40 to 59 years old (127), 60 and over (79).

Residence by province and municipalities of confirmed cases:

Pinar del Río: 98 cases

Consolacion del Sur: 15 (case contacts of confirmed cases).

La Palma: 21 (case contacts of confirmed cases).

Los Palacios: 2 (case contacts of confirmed cases).

Minas de Matahambre: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Pinar del Río: 19 (17 contacts of confirmed cases and 2 imported).

San Juan and Martínez: 5 (4 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported).

San Luis: 2 (case contacts of confirmed cases).

Sandino: 6 (4 contacts of confirmed cases and 2 imported).

Viñales: 25 (case contacts of confirmed cases).

Mugwort: 25 cases

Artemis: 2 (case contacts of confirmed cases).

Bahía Honda: 1 (case contact of confirmed case).

Bauta: 3 (case contacts of confirmed cases).

Caimito: 3 (case contacts of confirmed cases).

Candelaria: 6 (case contacts of confirmed cases).

Guanajay: 1 (case contact of confirmed case).

Güira de Melena: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Mariel: 4 (case contacts of confirmed cases).

San Antonio de los Baños: 2 (1 imported and 1 without a specified source of infection).

San Cristóbal: 1 (imported).

Havana: 80 cases

Arroyo Naranjo: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Cattlemen: 5 (3 contacts of confirmed cases and 2 imported).

Centro Habana: 8 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Cerro: 5 (case contacts of confirmed cases).

Cotorro: 2 (case contacts of confirmed cases).

October 10: 6 (case contacts of confirmed cases).

Guanabacoa: 3 (2 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported).

Habana de Este: 5 (case contacts of confirmed cases).

Old Havana: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases).

La Lisa: 7 (6 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported).

Marianao: 7 (5 contacts of confirmed cases and 2 imported).

Beach: 5 (case contacts of confirmed cases).

Plaza de la Revolución: 17 (13 contacts of confirmed cases and 4 imported).

Rule: 2 (case contacts of confirmed cases).

San Miguel del Padrón: 2 (1 contact with a confirmed case and 1 imported).

Mayabeque: 8 cases

Güines: 3 (imported).

Nueva Paz: 2 (1 contact with a confirmed case and 1 imported).

Quivicán: 1 (case contact of confirmed case).

San Nicolás de Bari: 1 (case contact of confirmed case).

Santa Cruz del Norte: 1 (case contact of confirmed case).

Killings: 38 cases

Cárdenas: 10 (5 contacts of confirmed cases and 5 imported).

Ciénaga de Zapata: 1 (case contact of confirmed case).

Colon: 2 (1 confirmed case contact and 1 imported).

Jagüey Grande: 2 (case contacts of confirmed cases).

Jovellanos: 4 (3 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported).

Martí: 1 (case contact of confirmed case).

Matanzas: 16 (14 contacts of confirmed cases and 2 imported).

Unión De Reyes: 2 (case contacts of confirmed cases).

Cienfuegos: 40 cases

Cienfuegos: 14 (10 contacts of confirmed cases and 4 imported).

Lajas: 25 (case contacts of confirmed cases).

Rhodes: 1 (case contact for confirmed case).

Villa Clara: 9 cases

Caibarién: 6 (1 contact with a confirmed case and 5 imported).

Ranchuelo: 2 (1 contact with a confirmed case and 1 without a specified source of infection).

Santa Clara: 1 (imported).

Sancti Spíritus: 13 cases

Cabaiguán: 9 (case contacts of confirmed cases).

Sancti Spíritus: 1 (case contact of confirmed case).

Yaguajay: 3 (2 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported).

Ciego de Ávila: 39 cases

Baraguá: 1 (case contact of confirmed case).

Ciego de Ávila: 8 (5 contacts of confirmed cases and 3 imported).

Ciro Redondo: 1 (case contact of confirmed case).

Florence: 1 (case contact of confirmed case).

Morón: 26 (2 contacts of confirmed cases and 24 imported).

January 1st: 1 (case contact for confirmed case).

Venezuela: 1 (case contact of confirmed case).

Camaguey: 62 cases

Camagüey: 39 (19 contacts of confirmed cases, 16 imported and 4 without a specified source of infection).

Céspedes: 1 (case contact of confirmed case).

Esmeralda: 1 (case contact of confirmed case).

Florida: 6 (5 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported).

Guáimaro: 1 (case contact of confirmed case).

Nuevitas: 8 (7 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 without a specified source of infection).

Santa Cruz del Sur: 1 (case contact of confirmed case).

Sierra de Cubitas: 4 (case contacts of confirmed cases).

Slopes: 1 (case contact of confirmed case).

Las Tunas: 22 cases

Colombia: 1 (imported).

Jesús Menéndez: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Jobabo: 3 (case contacts of confirmed cases).

Las Tunas: 6 (5 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported).

Majibacoa: 3 (case contacts of confirmed cases).

Manatee: 3 (case contacts of confirmed cases).

Puerto Padre: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Holguín: 16 cases

Báguanos: 1 (imported).

Cacocum: 1 (case contact of confirmed case).

Calixto García: 1 (case contact of confirmed case).

Gibara: 3 (1 contact with a confirmed case and 2 without a specified source of infection).

Holguín: 6 (5 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported).

Rafael Freyre: 4 (imported).

Santiago de Cuba: 5 cases

Palma Soriano: 1 (without specified source of infection).

Santiago de Cuba: 4 (1 contact with a confirmed case and 3 without a specified source of infection).

Guantanamo: 5 cases

Baracoa: 3 (without specified source of infection).

Guantánamo: 2 (1 contact for a confirmed case and 1 imported).

Isla de La Juventud Special Municipality: 9 (8 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 without a specified source of infection).

Of the 966 thousand 473 patients diagnosed with the disease, 1,473 remain hospitalized, of them 1,454 with stable clinical evolution. 8,323 deaths accumulate (1 in the day), fatality of 0.86% vs 1.89% in the World and 2.31% in the Americas; two evacuees, 55 returned to their countries, on the day there were 205 discharges, 956,620 recovered patients accumulate (99.0%). 19 confirmed patients are cared for in intensive care, 3 of them critical and 16 seriously ill.

On the day, 1 deceased patient was reported. We deeply regret what happened and convey our condolences to his family and friends.

Residence by province of the deceased patient:

Ciego de Ávila: 1 deceased

Deceased by age groups:

Distribution by sex:

Main comorbidities:

Rheumatoid Arthritis: 1

Bedridden: 1

Until December 31, 191 countries and 32 territories with COVID-19 cases are reported, it amounts to 288 million 228 thousand 816 confirmed cases (+ 1 million 489 thousand 460) with 29 million 136 thousand 40 active cases and 5 million 451 thousand 594 deaths (+ 6 thousand 387) for a fatality of 1.89% (-0.01).

In the Americas region, 105 million 598 thousand 767 confirmed cases (+ 458 thousand 17) are reported, 36.64% of the total cases reported in the world, with 14 million 873 thousand 948 active cases and 2 million 437 thousand 006 deaths (+ 1 thousand 570) for a fatality of 2.31% (-0.01).

(Source: Minsap)