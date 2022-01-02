Nahún Pérez, the signing that Pedro Troglio tried to take from Olimpia to San Lorenzo de Almagro

2022-01-02

The departure of Pedro Troglio to the San Lorenzo Argentina caused a lot of sadness in the olympist fan, but some illusion within the squad, after the possibility of being signed with the helmsman. Curiously, beyond looking at a footballer, the Argentine coach put his gaze on the sports manager, Nahún PérezAt 41, a native of San Pedro Sula, but with roots in Santa Bárbara, passionate about the club, and who became the right hand in its logistics. After four years and three months of being part of the logistics of Olimpia, the opportunity of being able to go abroad for the first time in the sporting part was opened to him by Pedro Troglio, who had promised to take him when he left. “The teacher talked to me two days after signing with San Lorenzo and offered me the opportunity to come to the club so that he continues to learn more, but here in Olimpia I am grateful to Don Osman (Madrid), who was the one who brought me from a modest team (Honduras Progreso), I had been learning ”. Graduated from Industrial Relations and with many dreams and challenges in his life, Nahún Pérez confesses that it was a tough stage in his life to make a determination that could change his path. “I told him it wasn’t easy to say yes And I’m leaving tomorrow, because you have to talk to the board, the family issue that is not easy and because of the cell phone businesses that I do. That’s why I told him that a little later it can happen ”.

Troglio and Pérez’s friendship was built to such a degree that the promise had already been raised long before it was known that the Argentine coach left Olimpia. “He had already told me that if he went to another club, he was going to take me and there he was keeping his word. Apart from the work I have here with my responsibilities for the club’s logistics, I had some personal things that I solved for the four of them: Troglio, Martín, Reggi and López, I was very useful for them. It was surprising and flattering that he has taken me into account ”. Nahún Pérez is in charge of all the management in the logistics of Olimpia, subject of training courts, hydration, transport, hotels and the concerns of the players are transmitted to the managers. BUSINESSMAN WHO GOTTEN SOCCER

Nahún Pérez, graduated from a bachelor’s degree, but with a passion for commerce, was dedicated to the sale of cell phones in downtown San Pedro Sula, where he managed to build two branches. Without thinking about it, he began to link to soccer and Honduras Progreso opened the doors to him without thinking that it would take a long time. “I thought it was only three hours that I was going to take off during training, but it took time away from me and I was leaving business, then I had to go to Olympia”. He also confesses that: “My whole family is Olympia, me too and when don Osman (Madrid) offered me the opportunity, it was a great joy. I wanted to be here and here things were easier than in Honduras, where it was difficult to get the court, transportation, and the payment of the players “ UNDER THE COMMAND OF FOUR TECHNICIANS AT THE OLIMPIA

For the month of October 2017, he began his great challenge at Olimpia, where he had to share with the Colombian coach Carlos Restrepo. “I arrived when Olimpia was punished for the issue of the flare against the El Salvador team, but I already had two Concacaf experiences with Honduras and that same year we are champions against Santos de Guápiles ” After Restrepo’s departure, it was time to work with Nahún Espinoza and later he was also in the management of Manuel Keosseián and recently with Pedro Troglio. HARDEST AND HAPPIER MOMENTS AT OLYMPIA As in all activities in life, there are moments that fill you with joy and others in which you must be strong to overcome bitter drinks. One of the memories that remained marked was the episode that happened in Suriname, where Olympia was eliminated in a less thoughtful way. “People began to express their opinions without knowledge and to date the truth of what we live there has not been learned, it was a very difficult moment. We feel intimidated. ”