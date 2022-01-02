Nayib Bukele shares six big bitcoin predictions for 2022

According to the Salvadoran president, the price of the cryptocurrency “will reach $ 100,000” this year.

The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, shared This Saturday on his Twitter account six predictions about bitcoin for 2022.

According to the president, the price of the cryptocurrency, which on November 10 established its historical maximum by exceeding $ 69,000 per unit, “will reach $ 100,000” this year.

In addition, Bukele predicted that two other countries will also adopt bitcoin as legal tender, thus following in the footsteps of the Central American nation, the first in the world to do so. He also noted that the digital currency “will become an important electoral issue in the elections. [al Senado] from the US this year. “

The Salvadoran president’s predictions also include that “Bitcoin City will begin to be built” and “volcanic bonds will be oversubscribed.” This is how he referred to the world’s first ‘bitcoin city’, which the Salvadoran government plans to build by financing it with cryptocurrency-backed bonds and which will be powered by geothermal energy from a nearby volcano.

Finally, Bukele declared that there will be a “big surprise” at the ‘Bitcoin 2022’ conference, which will be held next April in the US in the city of Miami.