NCAA College Football Playoff 2022: Alabama vs Georgia, the final of the NCAA College Football Playoff

Déjà vu from four years ago. As of January 2018, Georgia and Alabama faces are seen again in the final of the College Football Playoff.

They were # 1 and # 2 after the first week, with the Bulldogs taking the place of the Tide after the Alabama loss at Texas A&M, which led to Nick Saban’s men falling to # 5 and having to risk his life every week to even make the playoffs. The heroic performances of Bryce Young earned him the Heisman and the conference championship at the expense of Georgia, which lost undefeated and sowed doubts in the team.

But it took the Bulldogs a quarter to hit the table. They were the best team in the regular season and the puncture in the SEC final was a wake-up call, since they crushed Michigan 34-11 in the Orange Bowl.

Hours before, Alabama continued his history of dominance in the semifinals by winning 27-6 over Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl.

The Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis It will host the national final. Two SEC teams, the same as four years ago, when Tua Tagovailoa entered the relief at halftime and managed to overcome the match, winning it in overtime with a touchdown to close out the first extra series.

Georgia was thus left without its first championship since 1980, while Alabama only missed the semifinals once, in 19/20. In the seven previous editions, five reached the final and were champions in 2015, 2017 and 2020, seeking be the first champion who repeats, something that Clemson denied them in 2016 and 2018.

When is? | Monday, January 10, 2022.

Where is? | At Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

At what time is it? | The final kickoff between Alabama and Georgia will be at 8:00 pm ET, 7:00 pm Central and CDMX, 5:00 pm Pacific.

On what channels will they broadcast it? | The transmission of the game will be through ESPN and ESPN Deportes, in addition to being able to follow the game live online at BRAND Claro.