New measures against covid-19 come into force in Puerto Rico | Univision Puerto Rico WLII

The new executive order signed by Governor Pedro R. Pierluisi and will take effect on January 4, seeks to reduce and control infections by covid-19, at a time when the Department of Health reports 8,226 active cases of coronavirus on the island .
In addition, “two deaths are reported due to covid-19; the deceased were vaccinated and presented several pre-existing conditions. At the moment, 416 people are hospitalized, 85 are pediatric (patients),” the Department of Health tweeted this January 2 .
In order to reduce these figures, Executive Order 2021-086 establishes that all private businesses that serve the public must remain closed from 12:00 midnight to 5:00 in the morning, a period in which a dry law was established.
In addition, it is prohibited any mass activity of over 250 people either inside any facility or outside.
This executive order will be in effect from Tuesday, January 4 to Tuesday, January 18, 2022.
The exceptions of industries that may operate without a time limit are also detailed: private operations that do not serve the public, such as commercial, industrial, manufacturing, construction, and distribution services; agricultural, agricultural and administrative offices; among other similar ones.
They are also exempt gas stations, supermarkets and health services, including those of mental health, hospitals, pharmacies, pharmaceuticals, bioscience facilities, health centers, vaccination centers, clinical laboratories and tracking centers, among others.
Pierluisi urged residents and visitors to the country to be strict with the use of masks, physical distancing and hand washing. “They are simple measures that have been shown to be effective and require minimal effort on the part of each person.”
Later, it will issue new mandates to require the booster dose of the vaccine against covid-19, while he recalled that the other executive orders against the coronavirus and the omicron variant.
Pierluisi also recalled that OE 2021-085 remains in force until Sunday, January 16, 2022. The measure established the reduction of occupancy for all businesses where people remove their masks to consume food and beverages: 50 percent of capacity for establishments indoors and 75 percent for outdoor locations.
Mass activities of closed modality in theaters, amphitheaters, stadiums, coliseums and convention centers can be carried out by reducing the capacity to 50 percent of the capacity of the place. The activities that take place in these same places – but that operate outdoors – may be carried out after reducing the capacity to 75 percent.
The activities will remain in force as long as they comply with the new executive order and their maximum capacity does not exceed 250 people.
Other measures that remain in force:
– OE 2021-080: requires full vaccination against covid-19 to attend mass events, as well as a negative test carried out 48 hours (or less) before the event.
– OE 2021-081: requires the full dose of vaccine against covid-19 or negative test of 48 hours or less, to enter food and drink establishments.
– OE 2021-081: all passenger -vaccinated or not vaccinated- who travels to Puerto Rico by domestic flight must present a negative test carried out 48 hours or before arriving on the island. that do not arrive with a negative test will have 48 hours to do it In Puerto Rico or they will be fined.
Unvaccinated people who travel to Puerto Rico on domestic flights must also quarantine for seven days, whether they arrive with or without a negative test.
In the case of international flights, the federally mandated provision is maintained that every traveler must have a negative test carried out at least 24 hours before the flight.
– OE 2021-082: booster vaccination is mandatory for personnel working in the health and education sectors.
By next January 15, 2022, people over 18 years of age who are already vaccinated and who work in these sectors must have their booster doses administered.