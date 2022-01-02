New NY law prohibits the sale of products containing products with certain chemicals dangerous to health – NBC New York (47)

New legislation in New York will ban the sale of furniture, mattresses and electronic displays that contain certain dangerous flame retardant chemicals that have been linked to high risks of neurological injury, hormonal disruption and cancer.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the signing of legislation S.4630-B / A.5418-B on Sunday.

This bill will regulate chemicals in upholstered furniture, mattresses and electronic enclosures. It also helps define terms such as halogenated chemical, organophosphate chemical, and organonitrogen chemical.

The measure also prohibits the sale of any furniture that contains identified flame retardant chemicals. It also established a fine of up to $ 2,500 per day for repeat offenses.

Flame retardants are a class of chemicals added to furniture, electronics, and building materials to help prevent fires. However, many flame retardants are associated with adverse health effects in animals and humans, including negative impacts on the immune system, infertility, cancer, and adverse effects on fetal and infant development.

Children are extremely susceptible to exposure to dangerous chemicals in flame retardants. Flame retardant chemicals are also difficult to break down, which means they can remain persistent in the environment or in the home for years. By implementing a restriction on the sale of certain products that contain identifiably dangerous flame retardant chemicals, you will ensure that New Yorkers and their children are not exposed to dangerous toxins.

In addition, these toxic chemicals are of limited value, if any, in preventing or suppressing fires, as other states that have enacted legislation have not experienced additional fires or new safety problems associated with the disposal of those chemicals from the products.

“Too many household items contain toxic chemicals that put our children and first responders at risk for serious illnesses,” Governor Hochul said. “The furniture, mattresses and electronics we buy must be safe and with this legislation signed, we can now ensure that when these items are sold in New York, they will be free of hazardous materials.”