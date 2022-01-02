New York announces 6 new COVID-19 testing sites – Telemundo New York (47)

New York will open six new statewide COVID-19 testing sites on Tuesday, Jan. 4 to address the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, Governor Kathy Hochul announced.

These sites are intended to provide additional testing options in high-need areas in the Capital, Central New York, Finger Lakes, Hudson Valley, and Western New York regions.

These new test sites will offer rapid antigen testing. New Yorkers are encouraged to make appointments here, although they can walk to the venue without an appointment. Test results are sent after the appointment by email or text message.

The hours of operation will be from 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm for all sites with the exception of the Capital Region site that will be open until 7:00 pm

After January 4, the sites will be open during normal hours.

Here is a list of the new test sites by region and business hours:

Capital Region

Test location: Crossgates Mall (Former Ruby Tuesday location) Address: 1 Crossgates Mall Road, Albany, NY 12203

Hours: Monday to Saturday from 9:00 am – 7:00 pm

Central New York

Test location: CNY Regional Market F Shed

Address: 2100 Park Street, Syracuse, NY 13208

Hours: Monday to Saturday from 8:00 am – 6:00 pm

Finger lakes

Test location: YMCA Carlson MetroCenter

Address: 444 E Main Street, Rochester, NY 14604

Hours: Monday to Saturday from 8:00 am – 6:00 pm

Hudson valley

Test location: Grace Baptist Church

Address: 52 S 6th Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY, 10550

Hours: Monday to Saturday from 9:00 am – 6:00 pm

Test location: Patriot Hills Golf Club

Address: 19 Club House Lane, Stony Point, NY 10980

Hours: Monday to Saturday from 8:00 am – 6:00 pm

Western new york

Test Location: Northwest Buffalo Community Center

Address: 155 Lawn Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14207

Hours: Monday to Saturday from 8:00 am – 6:00 pm

Additional sites are also being planned throughout the state, and information on these sites will be announced soon. New Yorkers can find places near them here.