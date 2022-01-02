Neymar received New Year 2022 on crutches; nor when will I return

Editorial Mediotiempo

If a footballer was urged to end the year, it is Neymar, the Brazilian crack of the PSG who struggled with any number of injuries and in fact has been out of circulation since November due to an ankle problem, which forced him to pass the New Year 2022 with an orthopedic boot.

Always throwing the house out the window when it comes to parties with his family and friends, Ney Jr. organized a tremendous celebration to receive the new year, in which he asked everyone present to wear white. He set the example with shorts, shirt and vest in that color, as well as gold and silver jewelry, posing with crutches.

Through Instagram, the player uploaded some stories in which he showed the artists who performed at his meeting. In one of the videos it appears in the foreground “dancing”, although without moving much due to the injury that forced him to go out on a stretcher against Saint-Étienne.

Neymar’s 2021

In addition to those mentioned injuries with Paris Saint-Germain, The year that just ended left Neymar with tremendous sadness because lost the Copa América Final as host to Argentina, his most staunch rival, in what meant the first official title at a higher level for Lionel Messi with his team.

On an individual level, the Brazilian 10 finished in the “humiliating” 16th place for the Ballon d’Or, a trophy that has been denied him and for which he has been third in a couple of opportunities.