Nissi Sauceda and Jairo Róchez leave the UPNFM and sign for Jocoro FC in the first of El Salvador

2022-01-01
A new house. El Jocoro Football Club, one of the teams in the first division of The Savior He started 2022 with a bang in the transfer market and six incorporations that already put him among the teams with the most movements prior to the next Clausura tournament.
The stoker team announced this Saturday the hiring of three foreigners and three nationals for the next competition, where the objective is to once again appear among the eight classified and, incidentally, finish ensuring permanence in the First Division.
The club’s reinforcements include the Honduran midfielder Nissi Jesús Sauceda from the Genesis Huracán and the forward Jairo rochez, from the UPNFM. Along with the Paraguayans Diego Areco and Luis Rodríguez, the places abroad are covered.
In addition, the 33-year-old Colombian defender Yohalin Palacios, former player of Chalatenango and Atlético Marte, will not occupy a foreigner position because he has Salvadoran nationality. It comes from Marte Soyapango, runner-up in the Second Division.
Jocoro, the new Honduran club, concluded the season of the Apertura tournament in eighth position with 26 points and now he will fight to avoid descent.