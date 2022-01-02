NYC and parts of NJ activate Code Blue due to extreme cold – Telemundo New York (47)

New York City authorities activated the Code Blue on Sunday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. Monday, which takes effect when temperatures drop to 32 degrees Fahrenheit or below. due to the conditions that the winter storm brings.

No homeless are denied access to City-run shelters during Code Blue.

Authorities urged New Yorkers to call 3-1-1 to report homeless people exposed to freezing temperatures and to call 9-1-1 in case of emergency. The city will send an outreach team to offer assistance.

Code Blue weather emergencies in New York City include the following options for the homeless:

  • Shelters: During a Code Blue shelter is available throughout the system to accommodate anyone who is reasonably believed to be homeless and is brought into a shelter by outreach teams. Walk-ins are also available.
  • Drop-in Centers: All Drop-In Centers are open 24 hours a day when Code Blue procedures are in effect and will assist as many people as possible for the duration of the emergency. Walk-ins can also make arrangements for the homeless at other facilities in the city.
  • Homeless Outreach on the Street: Teams will contact vulnerable people on their Code Blue priority lists to ensure safety and take them to a shelter.

On the other hand, some parts of New Jersey also activated Code Blue, including Bergen County and Essex County. In New Jersey people can call 2-1-1 to report a homeless person in distress and to other numbers depending on the county. In addition, each county has a hotline for their authorities to help people who are at risk during a Code Blue. For information on these numbers by county and on help from homeless shelters during freezing temperatures visit this page.

