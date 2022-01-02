Officer sleeping in his car shot in the head at a Harlem barracks – Telemundo New York (47)

An off-duty officer, resting before his next weekend shift, was shot while sleeping inside his car at a police station in East Harlem, police and city officials said Saturday.

The officer woke up around 6:15 a.m. when a bullet passed through one of the car’s windows and hit the officer in the head, New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said outside the car. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital.

A duty sergeant found the officer after he got out of the car while bleeding from the gunshot wound. The wounded officer received help and was rushed to the hospital where he underwent surgery. Doctors confirmed that the officer suffered a skull fracture.

Sewell said the uniformed man had finished an 8-hour shift around 2:30 a.m. in Central Park, where he was covering a New Year’s Eve event, before returning to the compound. The commissioner added that the officer chose to rest in his personal vehicle at Barracks 25 before starting his next shift at 7:00 a.m.

Hours later, investigators were still working to determine who fired the bullet and if the officer was the intended target. The commissioner said there were no other calls to 9-1-1 for gunfire in the area at the time of the shooting, and no other officers heard anything.

“We are grateful that our officer is on the mend, as we know this could have been a very tragic outcome,” Sewell said.

The new Police Commissioner was joined at the afternoon press conference by the new Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams.

Adams vowed to “find the gun, find the person who shot the gun and those who believe they are going to destroy our city with guns and gang violence.”

A $ 10,000 reward is offered for any information about the officer’s shooting.