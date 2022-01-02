Pedro Troglio is isolated in Argentina for being in contact with the president of San Lorenzo who tested positive for Covid-19

2022-01-01
Pedro Troglio, a brand new coach who won the Tetracampeonato with the Olympia I had everything ready to travel to Honduras, but now the Diario Olé reports from Argentina, the strategist is isolated for having close contact with the president of the San Lorenzo who tested positive for Covid-19.
The issue is that hours later the president began to feel some symptoms and decided to swab himself. The news came in the morning of this Friday, when the result of the PCR He confirmed that he was positive for Covid-19 and immediately turned everyone who was with him into close contacts. Among them Pedro Troglio.
The 56-year-old strategist was planned to return to Honduras on an express trip, but he had canceled his trip before he knew it should be saved because the airline had canceled the return flight to the United States as part of a package of preventive measures.
However, the issue now goes to see if Troglio may be on Tuesday, when the squad must appear at the Sports City to carry out the first practice of the year after the holidays. If you do not have symptoms these days, they could give you the times to start your cycle in CASLA as planned.
According to the latest announcements from Carla vizzotti, Minister of Health of Argentina, now the isolation for close contacts with a complete vaccination schedule has been only five days, at which time they must be tested. In other words, Pedro Troglio should swab on Monday the 3rd and, if negative, he could return to his usual routine. In any case, in Boedo they are consulting with the medical staff and other specialists to make sure they do not cause a wave of infections.
The world of football is being strongly affected with a new wave of Covid-19 infections and the most recent case is that of the Liverpool coach, Jurgen Klopp, who is isolated.