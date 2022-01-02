Pedro Troglio is isolated in Argentina for being in contact with the president of San Lorenzo who tested positive for Covid-19

2022-01-01

Pedro Troglio, a brand new coach who won the Tetracampeonato with the Olympia I had everything ready to travel to Honduras, but now the Diario Olé reports from Argentina, the strategist is isolated for having close contact with the president of the San Lorenzo who tested positive for Covid-19.

The issue is that hours later the president began to feel some symptoms and decided to swab himself. The news came in the morning of this Friday, when the result of the PCR He confirmed that he was positive for Covid-19 and immediately turned everyone who was with him into close contacts. Among them Pedro Troglio.

The 56-year-old strategist was planned to return to Honduras on an express trip, but he had canceled his trip before he knew it should be saved because the airline had canceled the return flight to the United States as part of a package of preventive measures.