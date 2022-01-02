Peruvian National Team: Alexander Callens shed light on his future in New York City | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

The great moment of Alexander callens made the defender Peruvian Selection arouse the interest of several teams to have it. However, the same player was in charge of shedding light on his future, the same one that would allow him to see him, one more season, in MLS.

“I am happy with New York City and I am happy in New York. I still have a contract, so I’m still focused on my current team ”, supported the defender of the white-and-red team, upon leaving training at La Videna.

On the other hand, Alexander callens recognized that there are more than important moments in the Peruvian Selection, the same ones that could catapult the bicolor team towards the dream of the World Cup in Qatar, or away from it.

“We risk our lives. There are four finals to come and I think we have to prepare because we know how important these games are, they are direct teams. We have to do what we have done this year “added the defender of the Inca team.

Ready the local summoned of the Peruvian National Team

The friendlies of the Peruvian Selection against Panama and Jamaica, to be held on January 16 and 20, respectively (they will be played at the National Stadium). Faced with this, Ricardo Gareca announced the list of summoned from the local tournament for these first exams.

The names that appear on the list are José Carvallo, Ángelo Campos; Aldo Corzo, Jhilmar Lora, Christian Ramos, Gianfranco Chávez, Nilson Loyola; Josepmir Ballón, Jesús Castillo, Renzo Garcés, Horacio Calcaterra, Christofer Gonzales, Oslimg Mora; Alex Valera and Jefferson Farfán.

Receives our newsletter : we will send you the best sports content, as Depor always does.