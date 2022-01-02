Possible destinations for Clayton Kershaw for the 2022 season – Complete Swing

By Pablo Pichardo

If we conduct a survey to select the best active left-handed pitchers in the Major Leagues, there is no doubt that among the most voted will be the 33-year-old pitcher born in Dallas Clayton kershaw.

Since his arrival in Las Mayores on the 25th of May 2008 at the age of 20, he showed how far he could go with an extraordinary six-inning opening in which he barely allowed two clean scores and five hits to the San Luis Cardinals, in addition to giving seven strikeouts during his work.

In 14 years with the team of Dodgers Kershaw became the true ace of the rotation, hitting 185 hits with a 2.49 ERA during the 2454.2 innings he worked while striking out 2,670 strikeouts with just 606 walks according to Baseball Reference statistics.

All these numbers allowed him to win the Cy Young Award for Best Pitcher in the National League three times (2011, 2013 and 2014) in addition to being elected as the Best Player of the season in that year 2014 after achieving 21 victories with a remarkable 1.77 ERA.

After a somewhat bumpy 2021 season in which injuries prevented them from continuing to show their best level, “The Claw” as he is known by the fans reaches free agency, becoming one of the Free Agents that arouses the most interest for the different organizations.

Before the major league lockout took place the buzz around Kershaw didn’t stop for an instant, putting him in the rotations of teams like the Texas Rangers, New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers themselves.

While it is true that the Rangers have invested a lot in this offseason they still need a pitcher of the quality of Kershaw to increase their serious intentions to advance to the next postseason and although it sounds strange, the arrival of the 33-year-old left-hander at Yankee Stadium would be a real madness since we would be talking about that together with Gerrit Cole they would be one of the best duos in all the Major Leagues.

Despite not having been placed in the orbit of the Red Sox, the hiring of Clayton by Alex Cora’s team would lead them to become one of the strong contenders to reach the World Series as they would manage to gather a trio of starters from an immense quality, Clayton Kershaw, Chris Sale and Nathan Eovaldi.

After his injury, the one represented by the Excel Sports Management agency would not look with bad eyes to obtain a contract similar to that of other stars such as Justin Verlander and Noah Syndergaard, this last point greatly influencing the wisdom of Chaim Bloom to obtain the services of this type of players.

We are already starting the year 2022 and there is still no agreement in the Major Leagues to resume the hiring, but without a doubt that of Kershaw is one of the most interesting.