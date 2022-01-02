Quantum technologies came to revolutionize medicine

The interconnection between technology and health it becomes closer and closer. Thanks to the processes of the quantum technologiesSome problems that took perhaps days or months to resolve can be resolved in a matter of seconds or hours. The quantum physics and quantum technology They use various methods to play a role in the healthcare industry. This includes nanotechnology, artificial intelligence, and quantum computing. The latter, for example, is a high-capacity technology that allows processing large volumes of data or create simulations that could be implemented in various areas.

This branch of technology promises to have an impact in various sectors and industries, medicine being one of these. Hospitals have been using quantum technologies such as laser or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). However, these new quantum technologies could allow the development of custom medications, or organ manipulation at the molecular level, as described by experts from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

In this context, specialists in quantum technologies indicate, quantum technology seems to fit in so well with healthcare systems since many biological processes occur in a microscopic field similar to that of quantum interactions. Currently, the presence of the health emergency caused by Covid-19 has permeated all disciplines of science, opening possibilities for quantum technologies according to the SARS-CoV-2 virus detection and mitigation.

Scientists from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have theoretically proposed the possibility of test for Covid-19 with quantum technology. This proposal, according to the scientists, would give the possibility of faster tests, reduce costs, in addition to a reduction in the reading and interpretation of them.

For the detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, rapid tests detect specific viral proteinsIn addition, the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test have been important. Unfortunately, these have a processing time of several hours and none have the ability to quantify the amount of virus present, added to the problem of false positives in some cases.

According to MIT data, false positives occur in 25 percent of all tests, which means long wait times and even downtime in case of repetition. On the other hand, the analysis of the recent work shows false negative rates below 1 percent and a high sensitivity to detect viral RNA strands, in one second.

This technology makes use of atomic scale defects in small pieces of diamond, known as Nitrogen Vacancy Centers (NVs). These defects are extremely sensitive to minimal disturbances, thanks to the quantum effects that take place in the diamond lattice, making them perfect candidates for high-sensitivity detection.

This proposal would involve coating the nanodiamonds containing these NV centers with a material that is magnetically coupled to them and has been treated to bind only with the virus-specific RNA sequence. Subsequently, the RNA of the virus binds to this material and interrupts the magnetic connection and generating changes in the fluorescence of the diamond making it easy to detect by means of a laser-based optical sensor. According to the scientists, the devices could be expanded to analyze a complete batch of samples at a time, and the cost of the materials to use makes them excellent candidates.

Initially, scientists have managed to carry out the detection work based on mathematical simulations that showed that the system can work in principle. With this premise in mind, the team continues to work to develop a laboratory-scale functional device to confirm what was said in mathematical simulations.

Changhao Li, the study’s principal investigator, seeks to develop a successful test in the laboratory and find a way to optimize and develop the system to work with real viruses. The development process requires the support of physics and quantum engineering only in the production of detectors, while chemistry and biology must do the same in terms of the helper molecules to bind to the viral RNA.

