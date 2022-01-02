Real Madrid cannot find a draw against Getafe and Ancelotti begins to despair

2022-01-02
90 + 7 ‘ Seven minutes added the referee to the game.
89 ‘ SORIA AGAIN! Isco’s header that covered the goalkeeper.
84 ‘ Ancelotti burns the changes, Lucas and Kroos leave and Peter and Isco enter.
82 ‘ Double change in Getafe, Unal and Cabaco leave and Jankto and Nyom enter.
81 ‘ Arambarri’s foul on Hazard and the referee decides to yellow him.
79 ‘ Lucas’s center, Mariano’s shot, but his header goes to one side of Soria’s frame.
76 ‘ SORIAAAAAAAAA! Casemiro’s zapatazo from the front and the goalkeeper takes a cover on his left.
73 ‘ Change in Getafe, Florentino enters and Carles Aleñá leaves.
71 ‘ Marcelo asks for a penalty for a pull from Arambarri, the referee says nothing.
67 ‘ CLOSE TO MADRID! Great move by Marcelo and Benzema, the Frenchman takes the shot and counteracts the Getafe defense.
66 ‘ Third change at Real Madrid, Rodrygo leaves and Mariano enters.
63 ‘ Change in Getafe, Sandro Ramírez leaves and Jaime Mata enters.
61 ‘ Getafe was encouraged and in these last minutes they have gone on the attack.
57 ‘ Modric’s shot from the front that ends up in Soria’s hands.
55 ‘ Yellow for Damián Suárez, Benzema eluded him and had to stop him. It is the second of the game. The first was Rodrygo.
54 ‘ Good individual play in Sandro’s driving, he takes the shot, but his shot went to Courtois’ position.
fifty’ Rodrygo falls in a melee and hurts his shoulder, the assists come in.
49 ‘ They play the same thing in the first half, Real Madrid looks for the goal and Getafe holds on.
46 ‘ Real Madrid presents two changes, Marcelo and Hazard enter, Mendy and Asensio leave.
The second half begins, Getafe is defeating Real Madrid.
47 ‘ The first half ends, Real Madrid falls to Getafe with a tremendous error by Militao. The goal was scored by Enes Ünal.
45 + 2 ‘ Two more minutes to this first part.
44 ‘ Weak party of Rodrygo and Asensio, they help little to Benzema and the French is suffering it.
41 ‘ Yellow card for Carlo Ancelotti, all after claiming a throw-in for his team. Be careful, the DT also seems to be desperate.
38 ‘ Getafe makes Real Madrid wrong, despair begins to be very visible in Ancelotti’s team.
33 ‘ He cannot with the centers and neither with the shots from outside the area, Real Madrid does not know where to reach a Getafe that is very concentrated in the lower zone.
30 ‘ Real Madrid continues to command the game, the white team is the one who dominates, but they cannot find the key to the goal.
25 ‘ GETAFE IS SAVED AGAIN! Benzema filtered for Rodrygo, but he did not come because of a tremendous cut from the defense. In the end the “Cat” was marked offside.
23′ Getafe knows that it has to suffer and more with the result it is achieving. Real Madrid is obliged to go up and leave spaces.
twenty-one’ First yellow of the game and it is for Rodrygo Goes, this after a foul he committed in midfield.
19 ‘ MOMMY DEAR! He DOES NOT want to enter the ball for Real Madrid, now Kroos took a shot from the front and his shot goes close to the frame of Soria. We continue 1-0.
17 ‘ PALOOOOOOOO! Again Modric fired, this after a great play by Rodrygo and Benzema. Getafe is saving itself, but is still well ordered behind.
fifteen’ SORIAAAAAA! The Getafe goalkeeper blocked Luka Modric, the Croatian released the missile, but the goalkeeper resolved well.
12 ‘ How bad is Real Madrid, Alaba making mistakes and Courtois saving. Ancelotti’s team returned badly from the holidays.
8 ‘ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL of Getafe, Militao’s mistake that is trusted and Enes Ünal wins the position and defines well against Courtois. The Brazilian asked for a foul, but there is nothing.
5′ Benzema took the ball away from Arambarri, it seemed clean, but the referee whistled a foul from the Real Madrid attacker. The Frenchman had taken a shot that went over the frame of Soria.
3′ Getafe is one of the rockiest teams in the Spanish League, since the arrival of Quique Sánchez the team has improved a lot.
START THE GAME FROM THE COLISEUM!
CONFIRMED ALIGNMENTS:
Getafe: David Soria; Damián Suárez, Cuenca, Mitrovic, Cabaco, Olivera; Arambarri, Maksimovic, Aleñá; Enes Ünal and Sandro.
Real Madrid: Courtois; Lucas Vázquez, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Casemiro, Modric, Kroos; Asensio, Rodrygo and Benzema.