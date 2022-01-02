Real Madrid cannot find a draw against Getafe and Ancelotti begins to despair

2022-01-02

90 + 7 ‘ Seven minutes added the referee to the game.

89 ‘ SORIA AGAIN! Isco’s header that covered the goalkeeper.

84 ‘ Ancelotti burns the changes, Lucas and Kroos leave and Peter and Isco enter.

82 ‘ Double change in Getafe, Unal and Cabaco leave and Jankto and Nyom enter.

81 ‘ Arambarri’s foul on Hazard and the referee decides to yellow him.

79 ‘ Lucas’s center, Mariano’s shot, but his header goes to one side of Soria’s frame.

76 ‘ SORIAAAAAAAAA! Casemiro’s zapatazo from the front and the goalkeeper takes a cover on his left.

73 ‘ Change in Getafe, Florentino enters and Carles Aleñá leaves.

71 ‘ Marcelo asks for a penalty for a pull from Arambarri, the referee says nothing.

67 ‘ CLOSE TO MADRID! Great move by Marcelo and Benzema, the Frenchman takes the shot and counteracts the Getafe defense.

66 ‘ Third change at Real Madrid, Rodrygo leaves and Mariano enters.

63 ‘ Change in Getafe, Sandro Ramírez leaves and Jaime Mata enters.

61 ‘ Getafe was encouraged and in these last minutes they have gone on the attack.

57 ‘ Modric’s shot from the front that ends up in Soria’s hands.

55 ‘ Yellow for Damián Suárez, Benzema eluded him and had to stop him. It is the second of the game. The first was Rodrygo.

54 ‘ Good individual play in Sandro’s driving, he takes the shot, but his shot went to Courtois’ position.

fifty’ Rodrygo falls in a melee and hurts his shoulder, the assists come in.