Reunion between Georgia and Alabama, now for the national title

The Tide ruined the Bulldogs’ perfect season on December 4 in the SEC Championship Game.

Alabama ruined the perfect season of Georgia on December 4, with a surprise 41-24 victory in the SEC Championship Game, but the Bulldogs will have the opportunity to take it out on him Crimson tide – current reigning champions in the FBS– in a game with even greater significance: the Game for the National Championship.

The box Alabama reaches the final instance after accounting for Cincinnati in the semifinal of College Football Playoff disputed in the Cotton bowl in the afternoon of this Friday, dominating from start to finish some Bearcats they had not lost in the campaign.

The SEC again monopolized the Game for the National Championship, with the confrontation between Georgia and Alabama. ESPN.com

On your side, Georgia crushed Michigan at Orange bowl in the other semifinal, already at night, to win the ticket to the most important match of the campaign.

Alabama Y Georgia play in the same conference, the SEC, and their meeting on January 10 at the Lucas Oil Stadium to settle the national championship it will be the second instance in which two teams from the same league meet in the final match. The first occasion that happened was, also, between the Tide and the Bulldogs, with Alabama taking the 26-23 victory in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium from Atlanta, on January 8, 2018.

Without a doubt, the experience team is Alabama, with 13 national titles in the bag, including three and two runners-up in the seven previous campaigns for the current format of the College Football Playoff. The head coach, Nick saban, is going for his seventh national title at the helm of the school, and eighth overall, after having previously won one leading to LSU.

It will be the ninth trip to a Championship game for Saban in 15 seasons at the helm of the show.

Georgia has been national champion twice, 1942 and 1980, but was widely considered the best team throughout the season, until the unexpected disaster came before Alabama for the supremacy of the SEC.

The head coach Kirby Smart –a former assistant of Saban– is in his sixth season at the helm of the show, during which time he has led them to bowl appearances every year, including two appearances on the College Football Playoff –with two trips to the final – including the current campaign.

If the Bulldogs they have to consummate the rematch, they will need to correct their mistakes from the previous meeting, including the two interceptions by the quarterback Stetson bennett. In addition, the defense gave 421 yards to the quarterback of the Tide, Bryce youngalong with his three touchdown passes. Georgia failed to steal possession of Alabama in that game, neither did they record sacks.