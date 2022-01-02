Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City





The MLS never tires of exporting talent to Europe and now striker Ricardo Pepi will play in the Bundesliga as of 2022 after the final handover to the Augsburg.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the mexican american will leave the FC Dallas after they reached an agreement to sell it to the Augsburg from Germany for $ 20 million plus bonuses.

The first time you left home it was to pursue your dream of being a professional footballer. Only 5 years is enough for you to fulfill it now you have to leave home again in search of other goals .. go show everyone who you are !! Another step forward !!! pic.twitter.com/Z6GUTFEFR8 – ricardo pepi (@ ricardopepi1) January 1, 2022

Pepi and your agent are already flying to Munich and perform medical and physical examinations, prior to stamping your signature as a player of the Augsburg, a club that ended up taking it away after the great interest it generated.

Richard barely has 18 years and debuted in 2019 with the FC Dallas as a professional and scored his first goal with the institution on March 7, 2020 against the Impact Montreal.

The attacker hailing from El Paso, Texas He also has Mexican nationality and defended the tricolor shirt in youth, but finally decided to United States selection, with which he debuted on September 8 against Honduras with a goal.